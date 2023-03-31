Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSLSPORTS FEED

President Biden Meets NFL Player Damar Hamlin, Praises His Resilience

Mar 31, 2023, 3:34 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSL Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden met Thursday with Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field after making a tackle during an NFL game in January.

Biden tweeted a photo of him with Hamlin in the Oval Office and said it was an honor to meet Hamlin and his family. In the photo, Hamlin is seen holding a Bills jersey in his lap.

Hamlin collapsed while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2 during ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” Since then, Hamlin has had a remarkable recovery, according to doctors, and the team’s general manager said last month that Hamlin’s “end game” is to resume playing so long as he receives the necessary medical clearance.

The White House said in a statement that Hamlin’s efforts during his recovery had helped to “make life-saving technologies more widely available.” Biden had previously spoken by phone with Hamlin’s parents while visiting Cincinnati on Jan. 4, two days after the game and while Hamlin was in the hospital.

On Wednesday, Hamlin appeared with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., to discuss a bill that would increase access to defibrillators in public and private elementary and secondary schools. A defibrillator helped to save Hamlin’s life.

RELATED STORIES

Biden said in his tweet that “Hamlin’s courage, resilience, and spirit inspired the American people. And what’s more: he turned recovery into action -– and our country is better for it.”

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Live Analysis From BYU Football’s Spring Scrimmage

Analysis and insight from inside LaVell Edwards Stadium for BYU's spring scrimmage.
16 hours ago
KSL Sports

Gobert Fined After Rant Against Officials

Rudy Gobert has been fined $25,000 for criticizing NBA officials after the Minnesota Timberwolves' loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.
16 hours ago
KSL Sports

Markkanen Out, Olynyk Returns As Jazz Face Celtics

The Utah Jazz will once again be without Lauri Markkanen when they travel to face the Boston Celtics on Friday night. 
16 hours ago
KSL Sports

Career-Highs Abound For Jazz Youngsters As Season Wanes

The Utah Jazz are through week 25 of the NBA schedule, so it’s time to examine how they’ve fared in the four factors of a successful season.
16 hours ago
KSL Sports

Snow Delays Salt Lake Bees Opening Day First Pitch

Opening Day for the Salt Lake Bees has been delayed while crews work to clear the playing surface of snow.
16 hours ago
KSL Sports

Skiing Utes’ Fourth-Straight National Title Was ‘Hard Fought’

The Utah ski team's fourth-straight National Title was 'hard fought' according to ski director Fredrik Landstedt.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
President Biden Meets NFL Player Damar Hamlin, Praises His Resilience