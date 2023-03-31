Watch April 2023 General Conference, special documentaries on KSL TV this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites everyone to watch this weekend’s 193rd Annual General Conference.

“Engaging with this religious broadcast helps individuals learn about Jesus Christ, strengthen their personal relationships with the Savior, and experience the peace, hope, and joy that come through following Him,” the Church announced in its online newsroom. “All Latter-day Saints, friends of the Church, and others are encouraged and invited to participate in general conference on Palm Sunday weekend.”

All five sessions of April 2023 General Conference will be broadcast live on KSL TV:

Saturday, April 1 10 a.m. — Saturday Morning Session 2 p.m. — Saturday Afternoon Session 6 p.m. — Saturday Evening Session

Sunday, April 2 10 a.m. — Sunday Morning Session 2 p.m. — Sunday Afternoon Session



“General conference provides an opportunity to receive personal revelation as general Church leaders give counsel and direction,” the First Presidency of the Church said in a letter to members earlier this month. “We encourage members to listen to, study, ponder, and apply the counsel given.”

In addition to the five sessions of conference, KSL TV has produced special programming that will air on Saturday and Sunday, including several original documentaries.

The five sessions of general conference and accompanying special programing can be viewed on KSL TV, KSLTV.com/live, the KSL TV App and listened to on KSL Newsradio.

The Church reminds that in-person attendance at the Conference Center is limited and requires a ticket. There will be no overflow or standby seating options for the April 2023 general conference.

Because of limited parking and also accessibility concerns related to construction at Temple Square, attendance will be restricted to 15,000 people per session. The Conference Center can seat 21,000 people.

Conferencegoers are encouraged to use public transit. A ticket to conference also serves as a ticket to ride UTA buses, Frontrunner and TRAX for free.