WATCH: ‘All In, Episode 2’
Apr 1, 2023, 12:00 PM
What does it mean to be all in the gospel of Jesus Christ in the latter days? The answers might surprise you.
“All In” is a popular podcast from LDS Living, where they explore this question with those who are striving to live their faith every day. And now you get to experience it on TV.
In this episode, we talk with:
- Danny Ainge—NBA basketball player, coach and executive
- Cameron Smith—Co-founder of Kodiak Cakes
- Mary Vischer Elliot—Survived WWII concentration camp in Indonesia
- Astrid Tuminez—Utah Valley University President
