WATCH: ‘History of the Saints’

In Sept. 1823, Moroni appeared to the Prophet Joseph Smith and the marvelous work and a wonder began.

As we approach the 200th anniversary of that event, what have we learned about the situation of the Smith family, and the Prophet Joseph Smith in particular, in 1823, just preceding Moroni’s appearance?

Many relevant and important details about those foundational events have come to light through the efforts of dedicated historians.

This History of the Saints special presentation shares what we have learned.