WATCH: ‘Jesus the Christ: The Mesa Easter Pageant’

“Jesus the Christ: The Mesa Easter Pageant” is a documentary that follows the annual Easter Pageant in Mesa, Arizona — a production that retells the story of the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ through live performances, music, and special effects. The film takes viewers behind the scenes of the pageant, offering an in-depth look at the dedication and hard work that goes into producing such a large-scaled event.

The pageant is an annual event that is not only a religious celebration, but also a cultural one, bringing together people from all backgrounds, religions, and ethnicities to share in the message of faith and hope. Interviews with the cast, crew, and volunteers provide insight into the personal and spiritual significance of their roles in the pageant.

The pageant takes place on the beautiful grounds of the Mesa Arizona Temple and has been a tradition in the community for over 80 years.

Since it began, hundreds of thousands of people have seen it. Recently, the script and score have been rewritten under the direction of writer and composer Rob Gardner.

“Jesus the Christ: The Mesa Easter Pageant” is a moving and powerful film that showcases the dedication, hard work, and faith that goes into producing this annual event. It is an inspiring tribute to the enduring power of the Easter story and the impact it has on the lives of those who participate in the pageant, and those who watch it.