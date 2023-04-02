GENERAL CONFERENCE
WATCH: ‘Inspirational Messages’
Apr 2, 2023, 4:30 PM
Short messages from leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints:
- President Russell M. Nelson talks about finding peace during turbulent times.
- President M. Russell Ballard reflects on the power of love and service amid uncertainty.
- Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Michelle Craig of the Young Women General Presidency share how to draw closer to Jesus Christ.
