WATCH: ‘Inspirational Messages’

KSL TV

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the unthinkable happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. A gunman rushed the school, killing 19 children and two teachers. That night, 1,300 miles away in Huntsville, Utah, 78-year-old JR Johansen was watching the news and saw the horrific story. He wondered what could be done for the grieving families.

17 hours ago