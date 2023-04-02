Close
GENERAL CONFERENCE

WATCH: ‘Inspirational Messages’

Apr 2, 2023, 4:30 PM
KSL TV's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

Short messages from leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints:

  • President Russell M. Nelson talks about finding peace during turbulent times.
  • President M. Russell Ballard reflects on the power of love and service amid uncertainty.
  • Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Michelle Craig of the Young Women General Presidency share how to draw closer to Jesus Christ.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

General Conference

KSL TV

WATCH: ‘Jesus the Christ: The Mesa Easter Pageant’

“Jesus the Christ: The Mesa Easter Pageant” is a documentary that follows the annual Easter Pageant in Mesa, Arizona — a production that retells the story of the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ through live performances, music, and special effects.
17 hours ago
KSL TV

WATCH: ‘Uvalde Angels’

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the unthinkable happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. A gunman rushed the school, killing 19 children and two teachers. That night, 1,300 miles away in Huntsville, Utah, 78-year-old JR Johansen was watching the news and saw the horrific story. He wondered what could be done for the grieving families.
17 hours ago
KSL TV

WATCH: ‘History of the Saints’

Many relevant and important details about Moroni appearing to the Prophet Joseph Smith in Sept. 1823 have come to light through the efforts of dedicated historians.
17 hours ago
KSL TV

WATCH: ‘Fill the Pot Ministry’

"Fill The Pot Ministry" is a powerful and inspiring film that shows the impact that one organization can have on the lives of many.
17 hours ago
Eliza Pace

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces new leaders

Nine new leaders for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced in the Saturday afternoon session of General Conference.
2 days ago
KSL TV

WATCH: ‘All In, Episode 2’

What does it mean to be all in the gospel of Jesus Christ in the latter days? The answers might surprise you.
2 days ago

