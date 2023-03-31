Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: NHL Commissioner Met With Jazz Owner Ryan Smith

Mar 31, 2023, 5:10 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith recently met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman according to Elliotte Friedman, a leading hockey insider for SportsNet Canada.

The article written by Friedman detailed the interest between the NHL and the Jazz’s Smith after the NBA’s board of governors meeting last Tuesday in New York.

“That night, according to multiple sources, Bettman had dinner with Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz,” Friedman wrote. “This is one to watch. When Fenway bought the Penguins, Smith was rumoured as another potential purchaser. Obviously, that didn’t happen, but I was told to keep his name on my radar, because he’s interested in the NHL — and the NHL is very interested in him.”

Last October, Smith announced Arctos Sports Partners was buying a minority share in the Smith Entertainment Group (SEG), the entity that owns the Jazz, and hoped to bring a third professional sports team to the state of Utah.

Smith didn’t reveal which major sports league the group was eyeing, but sources told KSL Sports that the NHL was the league most likely to leave to expand into the state.

“A very, very sharp guy, [Smith] and New Jersey Devils co-owner David Blitzer are majority partners in MLS Real Salt Lake and, earlier this month, announced the return of a NWSL franchise to the city,” Friedman added.

“Salt Lake City hosted the excellent 2002 Winter Olympics and is considered the favourite to do it again in 2030. That could lead to new facilities, including a future home for the NBA team and an NHL brother.”

A private equity firm, Arctos launched in 2019 and has built more than $5 billion in assets through the Artcos Sports fund. The company specializes in investing in passive minority stakes in professional sports franchises whose value appreciates faster than traditional stock investments.

Arctos already owns minority shares in three NBA teams including the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and the Philadelphia 76ers, several MLB teams including the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Chicago Cubs, and the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC of the English Premiere League, various NHL teams, and Real Salt Lake.

“We believe in Utah and all the amazing things happening in the state and we believe SEG is poised to be the next big sports and entertainment group,” Chad Hutchinson of Arctos Sports said in the August release.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

President Biden Meets NFL Player Damar Hamlin, Praises His Resilience

President Joe Biden met with Damar Hamlin on Thursday, the NFL safety who went into cardiac arrest in the middle of a game in January.
18 hours ago
KSL Sports

Live Analysis From BYU Football’s Spring Scrimmage

Analysis and insight from inside LaVell Edwards Stadium for BYU's spring scrimmage.
18 hours ago
KSL Sports

Gobert Fined After Rant Against Officials

Rudy Gobert has been fined $25,000 for criticizing NBA officials after the Minnesota Timberwolves' loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.
18 hours ago
KSL Sports

Markkanen Out, Olynyk Returns As Jazz Face Celtics

The Utah Jazz will once again be without Lauri Markkanen when they travel to face the Boston Celtics on Friday night. 
18 hours ago
KSL Sports

Career-Highs Abound For Jazz Youngsters As Season Wanes

The Utah Jazz are through week 25 of the NBA schedule, so it’s time to examine how they’ve fared in the four factors of a successful season.
18 hours ago
KSL Sports

Snow Delays Salt Lake Bees Opening Day First Pitch

Opening Day for the Salt Lake Bees has been delayed while crews work to clear the playing surface of snow.
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Report: NHL Commissioner Met With Jazz Owner Ryan Smith