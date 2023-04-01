Walker Kessler Sends Jaylen Brown Packing With Highlight Block

BOSTON – In the third quarter against Boston, rookie center Walker Kessler sent a shot from All-Star Jaylen Brown into the crowd.

The block was Kessler’s second of the night.

Utah played excellent defense on Brown all night.

Through three quarters, he had just 10 points on 4/16 shooting. Both of Kessler’s blocks came off of a shot by Jaylen Brown.

Kessler was doing much more than just swatting shots in the Garden.

He was the leading scorer for the Jazz with 16 points on 8/11 shooting at the end of the third.

Walker Kessler has been a block machine in his rookie campaign. He averages 2.4 blocks per game.

Despite the great game from the rookie, the Jazz trailed by double-digits in Boston.

Walker Kessler, Jazz Face Powerhouse Celtics

The Utah Jazz will once again be without Lauri Markkanen when they travel to face the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

The Celtics are the second stop on a three-game road trip which opened with a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Boston is coming off one of its biggest wins of the season blowing out the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

The Jazz will be without Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton as they prepare to face the Celtics.

Markkanen is missing his second straight game with a hand bruise, while Clarkson (finger) and Sexton (hamstring) have missed the majority of the team’s games since the All-Star break.

Kelly Olynyk is available for the Jazz after missing Wednesday’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 41 in the team’s win over the Spurs. Newcomer Luka Samanic scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds in his Jazz debut.

The Jazz stunned Boston with a 118-117 victory on March 18 in the two teams’ only other meeting this season.

Celtics Have Lengthy Injury Report

While Utah received good news on the injury front, the Celtics may not be so lucky.

Star duo Jaylen Brown (low back pain) and Jayson Tatum (left hip contusion) will be gametime decisions. Al Horford (low back stiffness) and Payton Pritchard (left heel pain) are questionable for Boston.

The Celtics will be on the back end of a back-to-back after dismissing the Bucks 140-99 on Thursday in Milwaukee.

Boston holds the second seed in the Eastern Conference with just two games separating them from Milwaukee.

Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics Broadcast

The Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics will tip off at 5:30 pm MT. The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone . It can also be streamed on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV .

