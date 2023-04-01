Shorthanded Jazz Fall To Celtics In Boston

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz fell to the Boston Celtics 122-114 dropping the second game of their three-game road trip.

The Jazz, playing without Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton were led by Talen Horton-Tucker who scored 28 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out seven assists, while Walker Kessler had 20 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks.

The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum who scored 39.

First Quarter

Both teams started slowly from the floor shooting 1-6 from the floor and a combined 1-8 from the three-point line.

The Jazz found a rhythm, knocking down six of their next eight, and trailed the Celtics 15-14 midway through the first quarter.

Simone Fontecchio scored 10 points to lead the Jazz while Jayson Tatum added 11 for Boston.

After one the Jazz led the Celtics 29-27.

Second Quarter

The Celtics retook the lead early in the second quarter thanks in part to 10 first half Jazz turnovers.

The Jazz failed to earn a trip to the free throw line in the first 24 minutes of the game while the Celtics shot a perfect 13-13.

Fontecchio led three Jazz double-digit scorers with 12, while Tatum led all scorers with 17.

At the half, the Jazz trailed Boston 57-51.

Third Quarter

The Celtics used a 12-0 run over the close of the second quarter and the opening of the third quarter to take an early 13 point lead in the second half.

The Jazz responded with an 8-0 run to keep the game close.

Boston blew the game open late in the third behind three three-pointers from Malcolm Brogdon.

After three, the Celtics led the Jazz 93-78.

Fourth Quarter

Juan Toscano-Anderson gave the Jazz a quick burst scoring five points to open the quarter.

The Jazz kept the game close by attacking the Celtics in the paint, with Boston committing a flagrant foul, and two technical fouls in the quarter.

Jazz guard Kris Dunn was ejected after getting into a small scuffle with Blake Griffin while trailing 116-101 late in the game.

The Jazz fell to the Celtics 122-114.

