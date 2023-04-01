Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSLSPORTS FEED

Shorthanded Jazz Fall To Celtics In Boston

Mar 31, 2023, 7:49 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz fell to the Boston Celtics 122-114 dropping the second game of their three-game road trip.

The Jazz, playing without Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton were led by Talen Horton-Tucker who scored 28 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out seven assists, while Walker Kessler had 20 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks.

The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum who scored 39.

First Quarter

Both teams started slowly from the floor shooting 1-6 from the floor and a combined 1-8 from the three-point line.

The Jazz found a rhythm, knocking down six of their next eight, and trailed the Celtics 15-14 midway through the first quarter.

Simone Fontecchio scored 10 points to lead the Jazz while Jayson Tatum added 11 for Boston.

After one the Jazz led the Celtics 29-27.

Second Quarter

The Celtics retook the lead early in the second quarter thanks in part to 10 first half Jazz turnovers.

The Jazz failed to earn a trip to the free throw line in the first 24 minutes of the game while the Celtics shot a perfect 13-13.

Fontecchio led three Jazz double-digit scorers with 12, while Tatum led all scorers with 17.

At the half, the Jazz trailed Boston 57-51.

Third Quarter

The Celtics used a 12-0 run over the close of the second quarter and the opening of the third quarter to take an early 13 point lead in the second half.

The Jazz responded with an 8-0 run to keep the game close.

Boston blew the game open late in the third behind three three-pointers from Malcolm Brogdon.

After three, the Celtics led the Jazz 93-78.

Fourth Quarter

Juan Toscano-Anderson gave the Jazz a quick burst scoring five points to open the quarter.

The Jazz kept the game close by attacking the Celtics in the paint, with Boston committing a flagrant foul, and two technical fouls in the quarter.

Jazz guard Kris Dunn was ejected after getting into a small scuffle with Blake Griffin while trailing 116-101 late in the game.

The Jazz fell to the Celtics 122-114.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Jazz Drop Game To Celtics, Fail To Make Up Playoff Ground

The Utah Jazz fell to the Boston Celtics 122-114 and were unable to make up ground in the Western Conference Playoff race. 
21 hours ago
KSL Sports

Warriors Unveil Mural Dedicated To ‘Greater Utah Community’

The Utah Warriors revealed a brand new mural in honor of the Beehive State before the team's match against the New England Free Jacks.
21 hours ago
KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Travel East For Clash With Crew

Real Salt Lake is coming off three consecutive losses and is now preparing for a road test against the Columbus Crew.
21 hours ago
KSL Sports

BYU Football Alumni Game Comes Down To Final Play Again

BYU football Alumni Game finished with heroics again.
21 hours ago
KSL Sports

Kris Dunn Gets Ejected In Fourth Quarter Against Boston

Kris Dunn was ejected in the fourth quarter against Boston after getting into an altercation with Blake Griffin and Marcus Smart.
21 hours ago
KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Sends Jaylen Brown Packing With Highlight Block

Rookie Walker Kessler got a block on Celtic's All-Star Jaylen Brown in the third quarter. It was the second time Kessler blocked Brown.
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Shorthanded Jazz Fall To Celtics In Boston