Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Alumni Game Comes Down To Final Play Again

Mar 31, 2023, 8:27 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The second annual BYU football Alumni Game didn’t have the theatrics of a hail-mary finish as they did last year. But the 2023 edition still came down to the final play.

Instead of a game-winning touchdown, the Alumni Game finished with an interception. As a result, team Navy defeated Team Royal 26-20.

Former BYU safety Spencer White (1999, 2002-2005) came up with the game-winning interception off a tipped ball intended for K.O. Kealaluhi.

What was amusing about White coming up with the interception is that he wasn’t listed on the Alumni Game roster. He was also wearing Andrew Rich’s No. 22 jersey. White stepped in for Rich, who had a child under the weather. So after a request from White’s former BYU defensive back teammate, Ben Criddle, White stepped into action today and came up with the game-winning play.

The former Orem High School product finished the game with two interceptions.

White has worked in software sales for the past dozen years and lives in Lehi.

Whenever BYU hosts an Alumni Game, the quarterbacks are the headline event. For this year’s game, Team Royal was led by Ty Detmer, and Team Navy was directed by John Beck.

Beck got the upper hand on Detmer, a player he idolized growing up in Mesa, Arizona. The former NFL QB and current 3DQB trainer looked like he could still play throw the football like a pro-signal-caller. Beck finished the game with 235 yards, three touchdowns, and he completed 24 of his 34 attempts.

Detmer finished 14-of-22 for 187 yards, two touchdowns, and the two interceptions that were sent White’s way.

Along with winning the game, Beck also won the shoe game. Beck was wearing Jordan 11 cleats, a gift that he received from one of the NFL QBs he trains in Southern California, Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott.

The downside of the Alumni Game came to light in the fourth quarter. Team Royal’s backup QB, Max Hall, who manufactured the game-winning touchdown last season, suffered an Achilles injury. He had to be helped off the field by BYU team trainers.

Despite being in pain after the loss, Hall was still signing autographs and taking photos with BYU fans that watched him become the winningest quarterback in BYU history.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake met with the alums before the game expressing how important they are to him and the program as they transition into the Big 12 Conference.

The alums also had a photo opportunity with Patti Edwards at midfield before the game.

An eventful game with an unlikely hero leading Team Navy to victory.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Jazz Drop Game To Celtics, Fail To Make Up Playoff Ground

The Utah Jazz fell to the Boston Celtics 122-114 and were unable to make up ground in the Western Conference Playoff race. 
21 hours ago
KSL Sports

Warriors Unveil Mural Dedicated To ‘Greater Utah Community’

The Utah Warriors revealed a brand new mural in honor of the Beehive State before the team's match against the New England Free Jacks.
21 hours ago
KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Travel East For Clash With Crew

Real Salt Lake is coming off three consecutive losses and is now preparing for a road test against the Columbus Crew.
21 hours ago
KSL Sports

Kris Dunn Gets Ejected In Fourth Quarter Against Boston

Kris Dunn was ejected in the fourth quarter against Boston after getting into an altercation with Blake Griffin and Marcus Smart.
21 hours ago
KSL Sports

Shorthanded Jazz Fall To Celtics In Boston

The Utah Jazz fell to the Boston Celtics 122-114 on Friday dropping the second game of their three-game road trip.
21 hours ago
KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Sends Jaylen Brown Packing With Highlight Block

Rookie Walker Kessler got a block on Celtic's All-Star Jaylen Brown in the third quarter. It was the second time Kessler blocked Brown.
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
BYU Football Alumni Game Comes Down To Final Play Again