Real Salt Lake Travel East For Clash With Crew

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake remains in high spirits despite the forgetful start to the 2023 MLS season. The club is coming off three consecutive losses and is now preparing for a road test against the Columbus Crew.

Real Salt Lake Look To Turn Form Around

Manager Pablo Mastroeni and his roster are clearly frustrated with recent losses. However, they have reiterated throughout the week that the group remains confident as it attempts to emerge from its slump.

Fortunately, the club will be bolstered by the return of some key figures following last week’s international window with the likes of Braian Ojeda and Rubio Rubin returning to the main training group this week.

The pair will likely play a key role in this weekend’s fixture against Columbus.

Furthermore, Real Salt Lake is working on creating more goal-scoring opportunities. During the three consecutive losses, Real Salt Lake has only managed to score one goal. The playing group appears disoriented and lacking chemistry any time the ball enters their attacking third.

“We have to be braver on the ball, to be more aggressive in the final third,” captain Damir Kreilach said on Thursday. I have always said that the defense starts in the attack and that the attack starts in the defense, meaning we have to be all on the same page.”

The numbers are also not in favor of Real Salt Lake this week. Their last trip to Columbus came in 2018 when they have not won in their previous seven attempts. In a combined 14 visits to Columbus, RSL has only managed two victories. The first occurred in 2006 and the second in 2009. It has been over a decade since RSL found all three points against the Crew.

The Real Salt Lake injury list is still a concern despite the return of others. Jefferson Savarino, Marcelo Silva, and Danny Musovski are all questionable ahead of this weekend’s clash. In a recent RSL social post, none of the three players questionable were shown in photos of the team boarding the plane.

Send prayers, nothings wrong we just have to go to Ohio. pic.twitter.com/ALqsTqVroZ — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) March 31, 2023

Columbus currently sits 5th in the Eastern Conference having secured seven points from their opening five games. Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are 10th in the Western Conference on just 3 points throughout their first four appearances.

Match Information

The contest will be broadcast on Apple TV. The radio broadcast will be heard on The KSL Sports Zone (1280 AM and 97.5 FM) with David James and former goalkeeper Jay Nolly on the call.