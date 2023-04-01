Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Travel East For Clash With Crew

Mar 31, 2023, 8:28 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY Real Salt Lake remains in high spirits despite the forgetful start to the 2023 MLS season. The club is coming off three consecutive losses and is now preparing for a road test against the Columbus Crew.

Real Salt Lake Look To Turn Form Around

Manager Pablo Mastroeni and his roster are clearly frustrated with recent losses. However, they have reiterated throughout the week that the group remains confident as it attempts to emerge from its slump.

Fortunately, the club will be bolstered by the return of some key figures following last week’s international window with the likes of Braian Ojeda and Rubio Rubin returning to the main training group this week.

The pair will likely play a key role in this weekend’s fixture against Columbus.

Furthermore, Real Salt Lake is working on creating more goal-scoring opportunities. During the three consecutive losses, Real Salt Lake has only managed to score one goal. The playing group appears disoriented and lacking chemistry any time the ball enters their attacking third.

“We have to be braver on the ball, to be more aggressive in the final third,” captain Damir Kreilach said on Thursday. I have always said that the defense starts in the attack and that the attack starts in the defense, meaning we have to be all on the same page.”

The numbers are also not in favor of Real Salt Lake this week. Their last trip to Columbus came in 2018 when they have not won in their previous seven attempts. In a combined 14 visits to Columbus, RSL has only managed two victories. The first occurred in 2006 and the second in 2009. It has been over a decade since RSL found all three points against the Crew.

RELATED STORIES

The Real Salt Lake injury list is still a concern despite the return of others. Jefferson Savarino, Marcelo Silva, and Danny Musovski are all questionable ahead of this weekend’s clash. In a recent RSL social post, none of the three players questionable were shown in photos of the team boarding the plane.

Columbus currently sits 5th in the Eastern Conference having secured seven points from their opening five games. Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are 10th in the Western Conference on just 3 points throughout their first four appearances.

Match Information

The contest will be broadcast on Apple TV. The radio broadcast will be heard on The KSL Sports Zone (1280 AM and 97.5 FM) with David James and former goalkeeper Jay Nolly on the call.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Jazz Drop Game To Celtics, Fail To Make Up Playoff Ground

The Utah Jazz fell to the Boston Celtics 122-114 and were unable to make up ground in the Western Conference Playoff race. 
21 hours ago
KSL Sports

Warriors Unveil Mural Dedicated To ‘Greater Utah Community’

The Utah Warriors revealed a brand new mural in honor of the Beehive State before the team's match against the New England Free Jacks.
21 hours ago
KSL Sports

BYU Football Alumni Game Comes Down To Final Play Again

BYU football Alumni Game finished with heroics again.
21 hours ago
KSL Sports

Kris Dunn Gets Ejected In Fourth Quarter Against Boston

Kris Dunn was ejected in the fourth quarter against Boston after getting into an altercation with Blake Griffin and Marcus Smart.
21 hours ago
KSL Sports

Shorthanded Jazz Fall To Celtics In Boston

The Utah Jazz fell to the Boston Celtics 122-114 on Friday dropping the second game of their three-game road trip.
21 hours ago
KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Sends Jaylen Brown Packing With Highlight Block

Rookie Walker Kessler got a block on Celtic's All-Star Jaylen Brown in the third quarter. It was the second time Kessler blocked Brown.
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Real Salt Lake Travel East For Clash With Crew