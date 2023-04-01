Warriors Unveil Mural Dedicated To ‘Greater Utah Community’

HERRIMAN – The Utah Warriors revealed a brand new mural in honor of the Beehive State before the team’s match against the New England Free Jacks.

The Warriors hosted the Free Jacks at Zions Bank Stadium on Friday, March 31.

Before kickoff, the Major League Rugby franchise unveiled a one-of-a-kind “dedicated to the greater Utah community” and the “Utah Built” campaign run by the club this season. “Utah Built” was created by the organization to “celebrate our community, serve as a reflection of our heritage and inspire the future.”

The mural was created by renowned artist William “Bill” Louis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The Warriors say that the mural was “commissioned to represent the mission, ethos, and pride that we all bestow as Utahns combined with the hard work and innovative spirit that serve as the heritage foundation of this great state, what we refer to as Utah Built.”

Friday’s match will be the only time that the mural will be visible to the public. After the match, the mural will be moved and become a “centerpiece” of the Warriors’ facilities.

Welcome to UTAH BUILT Created to celebrate our community, serve as a reflection of our heritage and inspire the future. We’ll be showcasing stories of our community to recognize this great state we call home. We invite you to share your story #UtahBuilt pic.twitter.com/PuzCtJ7dun — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) February 7, 2023

The Warriors entered their match against New England with a 3-2 record to start the 2023 season.

Utah currently owns a positive differential having outscored its opponents by a combined total of one point through five matches. The Warriors have earned 14 points thus far and sit in fourth place in MLR’s Western Conference standings.

Utah opened its season with a road loss to San Diego. The Warriors bounced back with a win over the Dallas Jackals in the team’s home opener. The club opened March with back-to-back losses on the road to the Chicago Hounds and NOLA Gold. Utah is coming off a 47-19 blowout victory over the Toronto Arrows.

The Warriors’ match against the Free Jacks is broadcast on FS2. New England is currently in first place in the Eastern Conference with a 4-1 record this season.

To see more of Louis’ work, check out his Instagram at @biltslouisart.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland