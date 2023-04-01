Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSLSPORTS FEED

Warriors Unveil Mural Dedicated To ‘Greater Utah Community’

Mar 31, 2023, 8:53 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSL Sports

HERRIMAN – The Utah Warriors revealed a brand new mural in honor of the Beehive State before the team’s match against the New England Free Jacks.

The Warriors hosted the Free Jacks at Zions Bank Stadium on Friday, March 31.

Before kickoff, the Major League Rugby franchise unveiled a one-of-a-kind “dedicated to the greater Utah community” and the “Utah Built” campaign run by the club this season. “Utah Built” was created by the organization to “celebrate our community, serve as a reflection of our heritage and inspire the future.”

The mural was created by renowned artist William “Bill” Louis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The Warriors say that the mural was “commissioned to represent the mission, ethos, and pride that we all bestow as Utahns combined with the hard work and innovative spirit that serve as the heritage foundation of this great state, what we refer to as Utah Built.”

Friday’s match will be the only time that the mural will be visible to the public. After the match, the mural will be moved and become a “centerpiece” of the Warriors’ facilities.

RELATED STORIES

The Warriors entered their match against New England with a 3-2 record to start the 2023 season.

Utah currently owns a positive differential having outscored its opponents by a combined total of one point through five matches. The Warriors have earned 14 points thus far and sit in fourth place in MLR’s Western Conference standings.

Utah opened its season with a road loss to San Diego. The Warriors bounced back with a win over the Dallas Jackals in the team’s home opener. The club opened March with back-to-back losses on the road to the Chicago Hounds and NOLA Gold. Utah is coming off a 47-19 blowout victory over the Toronto Arrows.

The Warriors’ match against the Free Jacks is broadcast on FS2. New England is currently in first place in the Eastern Conference with a 4-1 record this season.

To see more of Louis’ work, check out his Instagram at @biltslouisart.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Jazz Drop Game To Celtics, Fail To Make Up Playoff Ground

The Utah Jazz fell to the Boston Celtics 122-114 and were unable to make up ground in the Western Conference Playoff race. 
21 hours ago
KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Travel East For Clash With Crew

Real Salt Lake is coming off three consecutive losses and is now preparing for a road test against the Columbus Crew.
21 hours ago
KSL Sports

BYU Football Alumni Game Comes Down To Final Play Again

BYU football Alumni Game finished with heroics again.
21 hours ago
KSL Sports

Kris Dunn Gets Ejected In Fourth Quarter Against Boston

Kris Dunn was ejected in the fourth quarter against Boston after getting into an altercation with Blake Griffin and Marcus Smart.
21 hours ago
KSL Sports

Shorthanded Jazz Fall To Celtics In Boston

The Utah Jazz fell to the Boston Celtics 122-114 on Friday dropping the second game of their three-game road trip.
21 hours ago
KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Sends Jaylen Brown Packing With Highlight Block

Rookie Walker Kessler got a block on Celtic's All-Star Jaylen Brown in the third quarter. It was the second time Kessler blocked Brown.
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Warriors Unveil Mural Dedicated To ‘Greater Utah Community’