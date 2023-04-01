Close
LOCAL NEWS

Police seek help identifying 2 accused of making bomb threat at North Logan Walmart

Mar 31, 2023, 9:19 PM | Updated: 9:21 pm
Two people North Park police say are connected to a bomb threat in a Walmart on Friday, March 31, 2...
Two people North Park police say are connected to a bomb threat in a Walmart on Friday, March 31, 2023. (North Park PD)
(North Park PD)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

NORTH LOGAN, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two young men they believe made a bomb threat at the North Logan Walmart, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of store patrons and workers Friday afternoon.

The young men, believed to be between the ages of 16 and 20, allegedly entered the store at 1550 N. Main, approached a Walmart employee and told them they had put a bomb in the store. They then turned around and walked out, according to North Park police.

The police department responded to a call from Walmart at 3:24 p.m. Officers also responded from Logan, Cache County, Utah State University, Utah Highway Patrol and Franklin County.

“Because of the seriousness of the threat, and the recent events with the (Nashville) school shooting that have happened, we took it and treated it as a serious threat,” said North Park Police Chief Kent Goodrich.

The store was evacuated. Police brought a bomb dog from USU to follow the suspects’ trail. No bomb was found.

After the building was determined to be safe, employees returned to walk back through the aisles and make sure nothing was out of place.

Law enforcement then turned the building back over to management to clean up the store. Around 300 carts were left in aisles during the evacuation, including many containing now-spoiled containers of meat and other food.

Goodrich is asking the public to help identify the two suspects. In a surveillance image from the store, one young man is seen wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, blue jeans and a gray hat; the other is in a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

“There was quite a disruption today to the store to the citizens, and there was quite a loss of income to the store that they’re dealing with,” Goodrich said. “For the safety and security of the citizens who were disrupted as they were asked to evacuate, any help in identifying these two individuals would be appreciated.”

Tips can be sent to the North Park Police Facebook page or submitted at northparkpolice.org.

