Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSLSPORTS FEED

Hodgson’s Kicks Lift Utah Warriors To Comeback Win Over Free Jacks

Mar 31, 2023, 10:04 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSL Sports

HERRIMAN – The Utah Warriors came back in the second half with a pair of kicks from Joel Hodgson and beat the visiting New England Free Jacks.

The Warriors hosted the Free Jacks at Zions Bank Stadium on Friday, March 31.

RELATED: Warriors Unveil Mural Dedicated To ‘Greater Utah Community’

Utah beat New England, 26-24.

The Warriors started the contest on a positive note and jumped out to an early lead in the opening minutes of play. During the fourth minute, Hodgson got Utah on the board by making a penalty kick.

As the game entered the 11th minute of action, the Free Jacks responded with a made kick of their own to knot the scoreboard at 3-3.

In the 17th minute, Onehunga Havili powered his way into the try zone and downed the ball for the match’s first try. Havili’s strong effort pushed Utah in front of New England and a conversion kick by Hodgson made the Warriors’ lead, 10-3.

A few minutes later, the Free Jacks responded with a try of their own. Following a conversion, the game was once again tied, this time at 10-10.

Midway through the 25th minute, the Warriors worked the ball to the near sideline and into the hands of Joe Mano. The winger sprinted down the field before tricking the New England defense with a fake pass. After the fake, Mano down the ball for Utah’s second try of the evening. Hodgson missed the subsequent conversion kick.

The Free Jacks bounced back with a try of their own and took a 17-15 lead after a conversion kick in the 30th minute.

Shortly before halftime, Mika Kruse downed the ball in the try zone to push the Warriors back in front. After Kruse’s try, Hodgson missed another conversion.

The Warriors took the three-point advantage into the locker room at halftime.

RELATED STORIES

After the break, the match was less of a scoring affair. However, in the 49th minute, the Free Jacks jumped back to a lead with the first points of the second half, a try and conversion kick. New England’s try and kick moved the visitors in front, 24-20.

Fortunately for Utah, those would be New England’s final points of the night. The Warriors’ defense locked down the Free Jacks during the final 30 minutes of game time.

With the defense on point, Utah needed to find some offense to regain the lead.

After back-to-back misses in the first half, Hodgson rebounded in the 60th minute with a three-point kick to make it a one-point game.

In the 76th minute, Hodgson made his biggest kick of the match. The flyhalf connected on another penalty kick to lift Utah to a 26-24 lead.

Hodgson’s kick proved to be a game-winning kick as the two squads played a scoreless final 14 minutes.

With the win, the Warriors improved to a 4-2 record this season.

Utah’s next game is on the road against the Houston SaberCats on Saturday, April 8 at 6 p.m. (MDT).

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

BYU Football Held ‘Boring’ Scrimmage For TV Cameras

BYU football held a spring scrimmage that led to coaches not wanting to show much.
1 day ago
KSL Sports

Jazz Drop Game To Celtics, Fail To Make Up Playoff Ground

The Utah Jazz fell to the Boston Celtics 122-114 and were unable to make up ground in the Western Conference Playoff race. 
1 day ago
KSL Sports

Warriors Unveil Mural Dedicated To ‘Greater Utah Community’

The Utah Warriors revealed a brand new mural in honor of the Beehive State before the team's match against the New England Free Jacks.
1 day ago
KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Travel East For Clash With Crew

Real Salt Lake is coming off three consecutive losses and is now preparing for a road test against the Columbus Crew.
1 day ago
KSL Sports

BYU Football Alumni Game Comes Down To Final Play Again

BYU football Alumni Game finished with heroics again.
1 day ago
KSL Sports

Kris Dunn Gets Ejected In Fourth Quarter Against Boston

Kris Dunn was ejected in the fourth quarter against Boston after getting into an altercation with Blake Griffin and Marcus Smart.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Hodgson’s Kicks Lift Utah Warriors To Comeback Win Over Free Jacks