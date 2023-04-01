Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WORLD NEWS

Italian government seeks to penalize the use of English words

Apr 1, 2023, 10:55 AM
Police cars make a checkpoint in the EUR district to check that citizens respect the quarantine on ...
Police cars make a checkpoint in the EUR district to check that citizens respect the quarantine on March 19, 2020 in Rome, Italy.(Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images)
(Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Italians who use English and other foreign words in official communications could face fines of up to €100,000 ($108,705) under new legislation introduced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party.

Fabio Rampelli, a member of the lower chamber of deputies, introduced the legislation, which is supported by the prime minister.

While the legislation encompasses all foreign languages, it is particularly geared at “Anglomania” or use of English words, which the draft states “demeans and mortifies” the Italian language, adding that it is even worse because the UK is no longer part of the EU.

The bill, which has yet to go up for parliamentary debate, requires anyone who holds an office in public administration to have “written and oral knowledge and mastery of the Italian language.” It also prohibits use of English in official documentation, including “acronyms and names” of job roles in companies operating in the country.

Foreign entities would have to have Italian language editions of all internal regulations and employment contracts, according to a draft of the legislation seen by CNN.

“It is not just a matter of fashion, as fashions pass, but Anglomania has repercussions for society as a whole,” the draft bill states.

The first article of the legislation guarantees that even in offices that deal with non Italian-speaking foreigners, Italian must be the primary language used.

Article 2 would make Italian “mandatory for the promotion and use of public goods and services in the national territory.” Not doing so could garner fines between €5,000 ($5,435) and €100,000 ($108,705).

Don’t say “bru-shetta” instead of “bru-sketta”

Under the proposed law, the Culture Ministry would establish a committee whose remit would include “correct use of the Italian language and its pronunciation” in schools, media, commerce and advertising.

This would mean that saying “bru-shetta” instead of “bru-sketta” could be a punishable offense.

The move to safeguard the Italian language joins an existing bid by the government to protect the country’s cuisine.

It has introduced legislation to ban so-called synthetic or cell-based cuisine due to the lack of scientific studies on the effects of synthetic food, as well as “to safeguard our nation’s heritage and our agriculture based on the Mediterranean diet,” Meloni’s Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said in a press conference.

Last week, Italy’s ministers of Culture and Agriculture officially entered Italian cuisine into candidacy for UNESCO World Heritage Site status, which will be decided in December 2025.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

World News

In this photograph taken on May 17, 2022, Matiullah Wesa, an advocate for girls' education in Afgha...
Shafi Kakere, Hande Atay Alam and Helen Regan

Taliban arrests prominent girls’ education activist as repressive clampdown continues

A prominent activist for girls' education in Afghanistan was arrested by the Taliban on Monday, according to an official, the latest step in its repressive clampdown on the rights of Afghan women.
17 hours ago
Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania are facing their first known outbreaks of Marburg virus. (Getty Imag...
Brenda Goodman

CDC to warn some travelers to watch for Marburg virus symptoms

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending personnel to Africa to help stop outbreaks of Marburg virus disease and urging travelers to certain countries to take precautions.
2 days ago
(Mountain Green Fire Protection District/Facebook)...
Shara Park and Madison Swenson

UPDATE: Heavy snow causes multiple roofs to collapse in Mountain Green

A garage roof attached to a home in Mountain Green, Utah, collapsed Thursday night due to heavy snow. 
2 days ago
President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday...
Seung Min Kim

Biden to Russia on detained US journalist: ‘Let him go’

President Joe Biden is urging Russia to release Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich after the country’s security service arrested him on espionage charges — allegations that the newspaper denies.
2 days ago
Retired Army Major General Jefferson Burton speaks at the Utah Capitol on Wednesday, March 29, 2023...
Katija Stjepovic

Utah’s Vietnam veterans honored 50 years after end of war

Veterans from around Utah were honored at the Utah Capitol as the U.S. marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.
4 days ago
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, his wife Elke Budenbender, and Britain's King Charles III...
Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Max Foster

King Charles III arrives in Germany for first overseas visit as monarch

King Charles III arrived in Germany with the Queen Consort on Wednesday for his first overseas state visit as monarch, after the first part of the trip to France was postponed.
4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Italian government seeks to penalize the use of English words