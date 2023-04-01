Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Late defensive sub steals show at BYU’s second annual alumni football game

Apr 1, 2023, 1:29 PM
Brigham Young alumni celebrate after winning during the Brigham Young University alumni game at LaV...
Brigham Young alumni celebrate after winning during the Brigham Young University alumni game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on March 31, 2023. (Ryan Sun, Deseret News)
(Ryan Sun, Deseret News)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

PROVO, Utah — Former BYU defensive back Spencer White wasn’t initially supposed to be at LaVell Edwards Stadium in the Cougars’ second-annual alumni touch football game Friday evening, but Team Navy is glad he was.

White, who played for the Cougars from 1999-2005, took an unclaimed jersey set aside for former BYU safety Andrew Rich and joined the team led by quarterbacks John Beck and Brandon Doman, wide receiver Cody Hoffman and cornerback Ben Criddle, who convinced White to play at the last minute.

If you thought White was Rich, the former BYU star who famously walked away from the game despite NFL interest, well … you’re forgiven.

White had two interceptions, including the game-sealing pick off a tipped pass from Ty Detmer in an amended overtime to help the Navy team to a 26-20 win over the Royal team.

“I love that they’re doing this, and really embracing the alumni, bringing us back,” said White, who lives in Lehi and works in tech sales. “It’s great to have the fans back and to see guys like Ty Detmer, John Beck, and some of my heroes growing up was pretty special.”

Beck completed 24-of-34 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in the seven-on-seven, one-hand touch simulation with no pass rush, including a dish to Hoffman — who had 100 yards on eight catches — in overtime to give the Navy team a 6-point advantage.

 

Royal had one last chance to win or tie. Detmer, the only Royal quarterback left after Max Hall limped off with an Achilles’ injury, completed 14-of-22 passes for 187 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

But the former Heisman Trophy winner playing in the stadium for the first time since he was offensive coordinator from 2016-17, fluttered a pass that was tipped into the arms of White to seal the victory in similarly dramatic fashion as last year’s walk-off touchdown from Hall to Bryan Kehl.

Friday’s roster had some of the same players from a year ago — Brian Logan was involved both years, as was Criddle, and Byron Rex made a return both to play for Team Royal as well as to visit his sons Isaac and Preston on the current BYU roster.

Brigham Young alumni gather around quarterback John Beck (12) during the Brigham Young University alumni game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on March 31, 2023.
Brigham Young alumni gather around quarterback John Beck (12) during the Brigham Young University alumni game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on March 31, 2023. (Photo: Ryan Sun, Deseret News)

But it also had a number of new players, like Detmer, Beck and wide receiver Austin Collie, to rotate around the chance to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium

“To all those guys who haven’t played yet in this game, I remember sitting in my garage last year watching this, and it looked like a lot of fun. I’m so glad I got to do it this year,” Beck said. “If they havent’ done it yet, they need to come back and experience it, because to stand on the field with your teammates playing football again was awesome. This was great.”

The game was the culmination of a day filled with reunions and meetings, a chance to reunite and come together as a group of 300 alumni in a now-annual event that is becoming something of a tradition on general conference weekend at the school owned and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

It was also a chance for Beck to go viral on Twitter, when he showed up wearing Jordan 11 cleats that BYU fans raved when they were shown on the BYUtv cameras — aided by part-time sideline reporter and full-time free-agent linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

 

“That was all Dak Prescott,” Beck said of the footwear. “I told Dak I was going back to play in this alumni game, and it would be sweet to have some Jordans.

“He sent me a couple of pairs, and my 11-year-old son Grady told me I had to go with the 11s. The amount of people were like, ‘whoa, those are cool’ was funny. But it’s all thanks to Dak.”

But for all the flashy footwear and offensive playmaking, the game ultimately came down to defense — similar to the current roster’s spring scrimmage that preceded it.

Not that Rich … errr, the safety wearing his jersey … would disapprove.

“I’m excited,” White said. “I’ve heard really good things; I was talking to Gavin (Fowler, defensive assistant) today, and he’s loving the aggressiveness. They’re having a great camp, and I think it will be great for the defense.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)...
Michael Houck

Police: Two arrested for murder of 17-year-old during THC deal in Tooele

A Utah couple is in police custody for fatally shooting a 17-year-old during a sale of THC cartridges early Sunday morning.
17 hours ago
Responding fire crews getting ready to extinguish the fire. (Courtesy: Brerick Hullinger via Unifie...
Michael Houck

Garage fire damages structure in Herriman

A fire that started in a Herriman garage left visible damages on the outside and inside of a building Saturday morning. 
17 hours ago
(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...
Eliza Pace

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces new leaders

SALT LAKE CITY — Nine new leaders for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced in the Saturday afternoon session of General Conference. Watch April 2023 General Conference, special documentaries on KSL TV this weekend The calls include five new General Authority Seventies, a new counselor in the Young Men General Presidency, […]
17 hours ago
Houses under construction in Lehi on March 14. Most Utahns of color are more likely to own a home a...
Sydnee Gonzalez

Utah minority homeownership outpaces national averages, lags behind white homeownership

Most Utahns of color are more likely to own a home than individuals from similar ethnic and racial backgrounds in the country.
17 hours ago
(Sean Moody/KSL TV)...
Ryan Miller

Jazz owner Ryan Smith reportedly met with NHL commissioner

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith hasn't been shy about desire to bring in another sport to the state.
17 hours ago
Tabarri Hamilton displays his photography at the Utah Black Chamber's "Black and Open for Business"...
Sydnee Gonzalez

‘Black and Open for Business’: Salt Lake market highlights Black local businesses

Californian Laura Aguilera had no intention of stopping into the Zions Bank Eagle Emporium as she wandered through downtown Salt Lake City, but a pair of angel wings drew her attention.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Late defensive sub steals show at BYU’s second annual alumni football game