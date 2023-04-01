The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces new leaders

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

SALT LAKE CITY — Nine new leaders for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced in the Saturday afternoon session of General Conference.

The calls include five new General Authority Seventies, a new counselor in the Young Men General Presidency, and a new Young Women General Presidency, (effective August 1, 2023.)

The calls were announced by President Dallin H. Oaks.

New General Authority Seventies:

Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt

Elder Robert M. Daines

Elder J. Kimo Esplin

Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier

Elder Alan T. Phillips

The new Young Women General Presidency:

President Emily Belle Freeman

Sister Tamara W. Runia, First Counselor

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, Second Counselor

New Counselor in the Young Men General Presidency:

Brother Michael T. Nelson, Second Counselor

More information about the newly called Church leaders can be found here.