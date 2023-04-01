LOCAL NEWS
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces new leaders
SALT LAKE CITY — Nine new leaders for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced in the Saturday afternoon session of General Conference.
The calls include five new General Authority Seventies, a new counselor in the Young Men General Presidency, and a new Young Women General Presidency, (effective August 1, 2023.)
The calls were announced by President Dallin H. Oaks.
New General Authority Seventies:
Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt
Elder Robert M. Daines
Elder J. Kimo Esplin
Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier
Elder Alan T. Phillips
The new Young Women General Presidency:
President Emily Belle Freeman
Sister Tamara W. Runia, First Counselor
Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, Second Counselor
New Counselor in the Young Men General Presidency:
Brother Michael T. Nelson, Second Counselor
