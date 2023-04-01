Close
LOCAL NEWS

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces new leaders

Apr 1, 2023, 2:43 PM | Updated: 2:56 pm
(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...
(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)
(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Nine new leaders for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced in the Saturday afternoon session of General Conference.

Watch April 2023 General Conference, special documentaries on KSL TV this weekend

The calls include five new General Authority Seventies, a new counselor in the Young Men General Presidency, and a new Young Women General Presidency, (effective August 1, 2023.)

The calls were announced by President Dallin H. Oaks.

New General Authority Seventies:

Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier of the Seventy. Elder J. Kimo Esplin of the Seventy. Elder Robert M. Daines of the Seventy. Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt of the Seventy. Elder Alan T. Phillips of the Seventy.

Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt

Elder Robert M. Daines

Elder J. Kimo Esplin

Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier

Elder Alan T. Phillips

The new Young Women General Presidency:

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

President Emily Belle Freeman

Sister Tamara W. Runia, First Counselor

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, Second Counselor

New Counselor in the Young Men General Presidency:

Brother Michael T. Nelson, Second Counselor

More information about the newly called Church leaders can be found here. 

