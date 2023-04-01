LOCAL NEWS
Garage fire damages structure in Herriman
Apr 1, 2023, 4:35 PM
(Courtesy: Brerick Hullinger via Unified Fire PIO)
HERRIMAN, Utah — A fire that started in a Herriman garage left visible damages on the outside and inside of a building Saturday morning.
According to the Unified Fire PIO Twitter account, the fire started at approximately 11:45 a.m. near 14402 S Firgrove Way in Herriman, Utah.
“(The) initial fire started in (the) garage and extended into the attic space,” stated the tweet. “Crews knocked it down with Bluffdale and South Jordan support.”
Officials reported no injuries and are looking into the cause of the fire.
