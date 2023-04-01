Vegas’ Pita Taumoepenu Forces Fumble To Help Seal Win Over Brahmas

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current Vegas Vipers linebacker Pita Taumoepenu forced a fumble to help secure a Week 7 victory over the San Antonio Brahmas.

The Vipers hosted the Brahmas at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 1.

With 4:50 remaining in the fourth quarter, Taumoepenu knocked the ball free from Brahmas quarterback Kurt Benkert. Vegas’ Vic Beasley recovered the ball and gave possession back to the Vipers in the closing minutes.

At the time of Taumoepenu’s turnover forced, the Vipers owned a 26-12 lead.

Vegas held on to defeat San Antonio by the 14-point margin.

Taumoepenu finished the contest with four total tackles, two solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, and two pass breakups.

With the performance, the former Ute became the XFL’s sack leader this season. This season, Taumoepenu has recorded 21 total tackles, 16 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

With the win, the Vipers improved their record to 2-5 this season.

Vegas’ next game is on the road against the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN/ESPN+.

About the XFL

In April 2020, the XFL suspended league operations and terminated its employees amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 12 former college football players from the state of Utah were on active 52-man rosters in the eight-team league. Along with the 12 players, former BYU and Utah offensive coordinator Norm Chow was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Wildcats.

In 2019, another football league, the American Alliance of Football, folded before the completion of its inaugural season.

After the XFL suspended operations, new ownership purchased the league. The group is led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Unlike the current edition of the USFL, which will start its second season in 2023, the XFL has partnered with the NFL.

2023 XFL Teams

North Division

South Division

