CRIME

Police: Two arrested for murder of 17-year-old during THC deal in Tooele

Apr 1, 2023, 5:06 PM
[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)...
[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)
(KSL-TV)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

TOOELE, Utah — A man and woman are in police custody for fatally shooting a 17-year-old during a sale of THC cartridges early Sunday morning.

According to the Tooele City police’s press release, 25-year-old Deyvis Velasquez-Galeas and 23-year-old Maricela Raburn were booked into the Tooele County Jail for murder, endangerment of a child, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and felony discharge of a firearm.

At approximately 12:30 am, police were called about a robbery at the Pit Stop Bar and Grill on 104 N Broadway with one person shot.

“When officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old male who had been shot twice,” stated the press release. “Medical personnel were dispatched to the scene, and the 17-year-old male was transported to a Salt Lake area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

Detectives spoke with Velasquez-Galeas and Raburn, who told police that Raburn arranged to meet someone at the bar to sell THC cartridges.

According to the press release, the couple arrived at the bar with their 4-month-old baby when a man approached their car and entered the rear passenger seat. Velasquez-Galeas told police he saw another man approaching their car with a “black rifle.”

“Valasquez-Galeas stated he felt like he was under attack, so he pulled out his gun and pointed at the males, and a third male who approached the vehicle and opened the vehicle door, lunging at him,” states the press release. “Mr. Valasquez-Galeas stated he pointed his gun at the male and fired three times, striking the 17-year-old.”

Detectives found the other two males involved and learned they were 17-year-old and 15-year-old boys. They were booked into juvenile detention for aggravated robbery.

