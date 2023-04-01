Skiers, snowboarders continue to enjoy extended ski season

Little Cottonwood Canyon, Utah — For ski and snowboard lovers, it has been the kind of year-old-timers normally brag about.

“This is literally absolutely insane,” said Conor Irish with a big laugh. “The terrain looks completely different just because of how much snow it is.”

Even though he is from Colorado, Irish quit his job to ski as much as possible in Utah this season. He was in Snowbird with his friend, and they couldn’t stop smiling after a few runs.

“I mean, I have skied 150 days this season, so, like, come on!” he said with another laugh.

For Snowbird, the snow has been non-stop.

“This year has been absolutely amazing. We’ve seen snow this year that we haven’t seen in years,” said Riley Whitney, who is on Snowbird’s communications team. “We are really quickly approaching our record of 783 inches.”

That record could be broken this coming week with more snowstorms expected.

Snowbird also said it would continue to operate as long as there is good snow, which will most likely last beyond Memorial Day this year. It means this season could be the one skiers and snowboarders tell their grandkids about.

“It is the best season I have ever had in Utah, and I have been coming here for ten years,” said Jackson Drake, who lives in Sandy.

It’s incredible to think the Greatest Snow on Earth is even better this season.

For Irish, it means he still has a few more months before he has to find a new job.

“I’ll take it, I’ll take it,” he said. “I love it. Worth it. The terrain here, I will admit, is better than Colorado. They let you ski some sketchy stuff here.”