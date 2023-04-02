Close
Real Salt Lake Struggles Continue Following Another Humiliation

Apr 1, 2023, 7:33 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY Real Salt Lake lost their fourth consecutive match to start the 2023 MLS season following a 4-0 defeat on the road against Columbus.

Mastroeni Sends A Message

Interestingly, manager Pablo Mastroeni made multiple surprising changes to his starting XI in what appeared to be an attempt at making a statement to his playing group. Gavin Beavers, 17, started and debuted in goal while Ilijah Paul also debuted at the point of the attack alongside Rubio Rubin. Emeka Eneli started at right-back for the second consecutive week.

Furthermore, it was announced by the commentators that Jefferson Savarino stayed home in Utah due to “personal reasons”.

Real Salt Lake was quickly under pressure and Beavers made his first professional save just two minutes into the fixture.

Real Salt Lake Struggles Continue

In the 14th minute, Aiden Morris opened the scoring for the hosts when he found the bottom left corner of the net after a beautiful link-up play set up the opportunity. Shortly thereafter Pablo Ruiz made a clumsy challenge that resulted in a penalty kick. The lead was doubled in the 41st minute when talented attacking midfielder Lucas Zelarayán scored from the spot.

At the half, Mastroeni made two changes when he brought on Diego Luna and Anderson Julio but the change in personnel did not impact the game in the manner that he would have liked.

Beavers gifted the Crew their third goal of the night when he spilled a simple save that Morris tapped in for his brace.

The problems for Real Salt Lake only worsen as the season progresses. The club is conceding goals and struggling to create chances in front of goal. The midfield is not having an impact and opposing teams are finding life incredibly easy to maneuver their way from its defense into its attacking third.

Real Salt Lake currently does not have an identity. The club clearly lacks the talent required to contend in Major League Soccer.

Real Salt Lake has conceded 13 goals throughout their opening 5 games of the season while only managing to score just three. Their goal difference is -10 and with the recent loss, the club continues its fall down the Western Conference standings and sits in 10th place.

Up next, Real Salt Lake will return home and prepare to host Charlotte FC. Charlotte is 14th in the Eastern Conference and only ahead of Montreal.

