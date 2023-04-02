Real Salt Lake Earns Second Straight 4-0 Defeat In Loss At Columbus

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake suffered their fourth consecutive loss in a 4-0 defeat on the road to the Eastern Conference’s Columbus Crew.

The Crew hosted RSL at Lower.com Field in Ohio on Saturday, April 1.

Real Salt Lake lost to Columbus, 4-0.

It was the fourth straight defeat handed to the Utah-based Major League Soccer club.

Real Salt Lake captured a 2-1 win over Vancouver in its season opener. Since then, RSL has dropped fourth consecutive matches and has been outscored 12-1 in those matches. The club is scoreless in the last two games.

Real Salt Lake manager Pablo Mastroeni made a significant change to his starting lineup before the match kicked off.

RSL Academy product Gavin Beavers was inserted into the lineup in the place of the veteran Zac MacMath. Beavers became the third youngest goalkeeper to start a match in MLS history. He is 17 years old.

Columbus jumped out to an early lead thanks to a goal by Aidan Morris in the 14th minute.

The Crew added to their advantage after converting on a penalty kick late in the half. RSL’s Pablo Ruiz committed a foul inside the box and Lucas Zelarayán buried the subsequent PK to give Columbus a 2-0 edge on the scoreboard.

The home side took the 2-0 lead in the locker room at halftime.

Following the break, the Crew stretched their advantage on another goal by Morris. The 53rd-minute goal resulted in the first career brace by Morris.

Midway through the final half, Real Salt Lake saw some better opportunities but was unable to find the back of the net.

Columbus continued to pressure the visitor’s defense and added another goal in the closing minute of stoppage time before earning three points.

Salute to Yaw Yeboah to his first goal with @ColumbusCrew, with that last minute goal of the game. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/1J2agRzyTd — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 2, 2023

With the loss, RSL fell to a 1-0-4 record this season.

Real Salt Lake’s next match is at home against Charlotte FC on Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. (MDT). The game can be heard on KSL Sports Zone and the KSL Sports app.

