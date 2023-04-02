Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Earns Second Straight 4-0 Defeat In Loss At Columbus

Apr 1, 2023, 7:34 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake suffered their fourth consecutive loss in a 4-0 defeat on the road to the Eastern Conference’s Columbus Crew.

The Crew hosted RSL at Lower.com Field in Ohio on Saturday, April 1.

Real Salt Lake lost to Columbus, 4-0.

RELATED STORIES

It was the fourth straight defeat handed to the Utah-based Major League Soccer club.

Real Salt Lake captured a 2-1 win over Vancouver in its season opener. Since then, RSL has dropped fourth consecutive matches and has been outscored 12-1 in those matches. The club is scoreless in the last two games.

Real Salt Lake manager Pablo Mastroeni made a significant change to his starting lineup before the match kicked off.

RSL Academy product Gavin Beavers was inserted into the lineup in the place of the veteran Zac MacMath. Beavers became the third youngest goalkeeper to start a match in MLS history. He is 17 years old.

RELATED: GK Gavin Beavers Gets Start For Real Salt Lake Against Columbus Crew

Columbus jumped out to an early lead thanks to a goal by Aidan Morris in the 14th minute.

The Crew added to their advantage after converting on a penalty kick late in the half. RSL’s Pablo Ruiz committed a foul inside the box and Lucas Zelarayán buried the subsequent PK to give Columbus a 2-0 edge on the scoreboard.

The home side took the 2-0 lead in the locker room at halftime.

Following the break, the Crew stretched their advantage on another goal by Morris. The 53rd-minute goal resulted in the first career brace by Morris.

Midway through the final half, Real Salt Lake saw some better opportunities but was unable to find the back of the net.

Columbus continued to pressure the visitor’s defense and added another goal in the closing minute of stoppage time before earning three points.

With the loss, RSL fell to a 1-0-4 record this season.

Real Salt Lake’s next match is at home against Charlotte FC on Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. (MDT). The game can be heard on KSL Sports Zone and the KSL Sports app.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Locals In The XFL: 2023 Week Seven Recap

Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the seventh week of the 2023 XFL season.
22 hours ago
KSL Sports

Red Rocks Stamp Their Ticket To 47th Straight Nationals Appearance

Only two could advance from the L.A. Regional Final and the Red Rocks are one of those teams marking their 47th straight appearance at Nationals.
22 hours ago
KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Struggles Continue Following Another Humiliation

Real Salt Lake lost their fourth consecutive match to start the 2023 MLS season following a 3-0 defeat on the road against Columbus. 
22 hours ago
KSL Sports

GK Gavin Beavers Gets Start For Real Salt Lake Against Columbus Crew

Real Salt Lake manager Pablo Mastroeni gave homegrown goalkeeper Gavin Beavers the starting nod on the road against the Columbus Crew.
22 hours ago
KSL Sports

Vegas’ Pita Taumoepenu Forces Fumble To Help Seal Win Over Brahmas

Former Utah Utes and current Vegas Vipers LB Pita Taumoepenu forced a fumble to help secure a Week 7 victory over the San Antonio Brahmas.
22 hours ago
KSL Sports

Ten Potential LA Angels You Could See In Salt Lake For 2023

It seems like just yesterday that the Salt Lake Bees 2022 season came to an end with a 3-2 loss against Oklahoma City.
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Real Salt Lake Earns Second Straight 4-0 Defeat In Loss At Columbus