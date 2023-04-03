Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Who is Charles Vallow?

Apr 3, 2023, 9:00 AM | Updated: 11:51 am
Lori Vallow (Daybell) with her late husband, Charles Vallow. (File)...
Lori Vallow (Daybell) with her late husband, Charles Vallow. (File)
(File)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

Charles Vallow is the late husband of Lori Vallow Daybell. He was killed by her brother, Alex Cox, after the two fought in Arizona.

According to marriage records, Charles Vallow was Vallow Daybell’s fourth husband; the two married in 2006. In his brief obituary, he is called a loving father to sons Cole, Zach and Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow. It also said he was a fan of Austin music, University of Texas football and Austin’s outdoor activities.

Vallow Daybell brought in her son Colby and daughter Tylee from previous marriages into the relationship. In 2014, the couple adopted Joshua “JJ” Vallow, the biological grandson of Charles Vallow’s sister, Kay Vallow Woodcock.

In 2014, Charles and Lori Vallow moved to the Hawaiian island of Kauai and started a small business there. The family moved back to the mainland sometime between 2016 and 2017 and lived in Arizona in 2018.

During this time, it’s believed Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow met up at a religious conference in St. George, Utah. They begin to appear on several “end of the world” styled podcasts, including “Time to Warrior Up.” Police said the two began talking about religious beliefs to justify killing Tammy Daybell, JJ and Tylee.

On Jan. 31. 2019, Arizona police body camera footage shows Charles Vallow pleading to officers for Lori Vallow to receive mental health help at Community Bridges. However, she was medically cleared and released.

According to court documents, Charles Vallow filed for divorce in February 2019. He claimed that his wife viewed herself as a god and she would kill him if he ever got in her way of preparing for the second coming of Christ.

During the divorce, Charles Vallow removed his wife from his $1 million life insurance policy and named Kay Woodcock as the sole beneficiary. Sometime later, the divorce proceedings stopped as Charles Vallow said he wanted to make the marriage work.

According to family members, his wife went to Hawaii for nearly two months, leaving their children with others.

On July 11, 2019, Vallow Daybell’s brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed Charles Vallow, who died at age 62. Cox claimed self-defense in the shooting and he was not charged.

Soon after Charles Vallow’s death, police said Chad Daybell sent multiple texts to the recent widow to further their relationship. Chad Daybell was still married to Tammy Daybell.

In December 2019, Cox died of natural causes. In June 2020, an Arizona grand jury indicted Vallow Daybell for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in Charles Vallow’s death.

A Maricopa County Attorney’s Office spokeswoman said Vallow Daybell’s case in Idaho will run its course before she faces the charge in Arizona.

Vallow Daybell is on trial for the murder of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She was also charged and on trial for conspiracy to commit murder for her current husband’s late wife, Tammy Daybell. She faces the same conspiracy charges for her daughter Tylee and adopted son JJ.

Larry D. Curtis contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

Tammy Daybell...
Eliza Pace

Who is Tammy Daybell?

Tamara "Tammy" Douglas Daybell was the late wife of Chad Daybell. He is charged with her murder and the murders of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
12 hours ago
Alex Cox (KSL TV)...
Michael Houck

Who is Alex Cox?

Alex Cox is the late brother of Lori Vallow Daybell. She is charged with murder in the deaths of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
12 hours ago
Chad Daybell appears in court for Day 2 of his preliminary hearing on Aug. 4, 2020...
Larry D. Curtis

Who is Chad Daybell?

Chad Guy Daybell, 54, is accused of the first-degree murder of his first wife Tamara "Tammy" Douglas Daybell and the children of his second wife, Lori Vallow Daybell.
12 hours ago
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in...
Larry D. Curtis

Who is Lori Vallow Daybell?

Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, is on trial for the murder of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She is also charged and on trial for conspiracy to commit murder for her current husband, Chad Daybell's late wife, Tammy Daybell.
12 hours ago
A picture of murder victims hanging on a fence in Salem, Idaho...
Larry D. Curtis and Brooke Williams

Who are Tylee Ryan and Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow?

The remains of Tylee Ashley Ryan and Joshua Jaxon "JJ" Vallow were discovered in the backyard of Chad Daybell on June 9, 2020.
12 hours ago
Vallow motion denied...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Here’s what will happen on Day 1 of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Lori Vallow Daybell's trial officially begins Monday. The 49-year-old is facing charges for the murders of her children and husband's late wife.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Who is Charles Vallow?