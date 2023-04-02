Close
KSLSPORTS FEED

Red Rocks Stamp Their Ticket To 47th Straight Nationals Appearance

Apr 1, 2023, 7:56 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSL Sports

LOS ANGELES – Only two could advance from the L.A. Regional Final and the Red Rocks are one of those teams marking their 47th straight appearance at Nationals.

Conference mate UCLA will be joining the Utes in Dallas from the L.A. Regional. Nationals will take place in two weeks on April 13 and 15.

Utah led the meet from the jump after a hot start on vault that included another Jaedyn Rucker perfect 10. In the second rotation, Utah and Missouri were tied, but strong beam and floor rotations to finish out the meet gave the Utes the 198.050 advantage to move on.

The Red Rocks had a very dominant outing overall in Los Angeles posting a 198.125 in Thursday’s meet with Rucker and teammate Maile O’Keefe both posting perfect 10s. The Utes appear to be peaking at the right moment as they will now turn their attention to preparing for another run at the National Title.

Rotation One: Utah Vault, UCLA Bars, Missouri Beam, UW Floor

Maile O’Keefe – 9.925

Abby Brenner – 9.900

Jillian Hoffman – 9.900

Makenna Smith – 9.850

Jaedyn Rucker – 10.00

Jaylene Hoffman – 9.825

Utah Vault: 49.575

UCLA Bar: 49.400

Missouri Beam: 49.400

UW Floor: 49.150

Rotation Two: Utah Bars, UCLA Beam, Missouri Floor, UW Vault

Amelie Morgan – 9.850

Makenna Smith – 9.875

Abby Brenner – 9.850

Sage Thompson – 9.875

Maile O’Keefe – 9.825

Cristal Isa – 9.900

Utah Total: 98.925

Missouri Total: 98.925

UCLA Total: 98.725

UW Total: 98.300

Rotation Three: Utah Beam, UCLA Floor, Missouri Vault, UW Bars

Amelie Morgan – 9.800

Abby Paulson – 9.900

Kara Eaker – 9.950

Cristal Isa – 9.875

Maile O’Keefe – 9.950

Jaylene Gilstrap – 9.850

Utah Total: 148.450

UCLA Total: 148.425

Missouri Total: 148.375

UW Total: 147.200

Rotation Four: Utah Floor, UCLA Vault, Missouri Bars, UW Beam

Abby Brenner – 9.875

Jaylene Gilstrap – 9.900

Abby Paulson – 9.900

Makenna Smith – 9.950

Jaedyn Rucker – 9.925

Maile O’Keefe – 9.925

Utah Final: 198.050

UCLA Final: 197.925

Missouri Final: 197.600

UW Final: 195.650

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

