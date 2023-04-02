Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSLSPORTS FEED

Locals In The XFL: 2023 Week Seven Recap

Apr 1, 2023, 7:58 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the local players performed during the seventh week of the 2023 XFL season:

Locals Players in the XFL

Former Utah Utes

Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders (6-1)

The former Utah linebacker had five total tackles and one solo tackle in D.C.’s 37-26 loss to the Orlando Guardians.

Next Game: @ Seattle Sea Dragons on Sunday, April 9 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2/ESPN+

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – Vegas Vipers (2-5)

The former Utah linebacker had four total tackles, two solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, and two pass breakups in Vegas’ 26-12 win over the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 1.

Next Game: @ St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Former BYU Cougars

Tomasi Laulile – Defensive Lineman – Arlington Renegades (3-4)

The former BYU defensive lineman had two tackles in Arlington’s 24-15 loss to the Seattle Sea Dragons on Friday, March 31.

Next Game: @ Orlando Guardians on Saturday, April 8 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Tejan Koroma – Offensive Lineman – Seattle Sea Dragons (5-2)

The former BYU center and the Sea Dragons beat the Arlington Renegades, 24-15, on Friday, March 31.

Next Game: vs. D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 9 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2/ESPN+

Former Utah State Aggies

Dominik Eberle – Kicker – Seattle Sea Dragons (5-2)

The former Utah State kicker was 3/3 on the field goals in Seattle’s 24-15 win over the Arlington Renegades on Friday, March 31.

Next Game: vs. D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 9 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2/ESPN+

Marwin Evans – Defensive Back – Vegas Vipers (2-5)

The former Utah State defensive back had five total tackles and three solo tackles in Vegas’ 26-12 win over the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 1.

Next Game: @ St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN+

2023 XFL Teams

RELATED STORIES

North Division

South Division

About the XFL

In April 2020, the XFL suspended league operations and terminated its employees amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 12 former college football players from the state of Utah were on active 52-man rosters in the eight-team league. Along with the 12 players, former BYU and Utah offensive coordinator Norm Chow was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Wildcats.

In 2019, another football league, the American Alliance of Football, folded before the completion of its inaugural season.

After the XFL suspended operations, new ownership purchased the league. The group is led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Unlike the current edition of the USFL, which will start its second season in 2023, the XFL has partnered with the NFL.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Red Rocks Stamp Their Ticket To 47th Straight Nationals Appearance

Only two could advance from the L.A. Regional Final and the Red Rocks are one of those teams marking their 47th straight appearance at Nationals.
22 hours ago
KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Earns Second Straight 4-0 Defeat In Loss At Columbus

Real Salt Lake suffered their fourth consecutive loss in a 4-0 defeat on the road to the Eastern Conference's Columbus Crew.
22 hours ago
KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Struggles Continue Following Another Humiliation

Real Salt Lake lost their fourth consecutive match to start the 2023 MLS season following a 3-0 defeat on the road against Columbus. 
22 hours ago
KSL Sports

GK Gavin Beavers Gets Start For Real Salt Lake Against Columbus Crew

Real Salt Lake manager Pablo Mastroeni gave homegrown goalkeeper Gavin Beavers the starting nod on the road against the Columbus Crew.
22 hours ago
KSL Sports

Vegas’ Pita Taumoepenu Forces Fumble To Help Seal Win Over Brahmas

Former Utah Utes and current Vegas Vipers LB Pita Taumoepenu forced a fumble to help secure a Week 7 victory over the San Antonio Brahmas.
22 hours ago
KSL Sports

Ten Potential LA Angels You Could See In Salt Lake For 2023

It seems like just yesterday that the Salt Lake Bees 2022 season came to an end with a 3-2 loss against Oklahoma City.
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Locals In The XFL: 2023 Week Seven Recap