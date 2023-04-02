Locals In The XFL: 2023 Week Seven Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the local players performed during the seventh week of the 2023 XFL season:

Former Utah Utes

Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders (6-1)

The former Utah linebacker had five total tackles and one solo tackle in D.C.’s 37-26 loss to the Orlando Guardians.

Next Game: @ Seattle Sea Dragons on Sunday, April 9 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2/ESPN+

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – Vegas Vipers (2-5)

The former Utah linebacker had four total tackles, two solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, and two pass breakups in Vegas’ 26-12 win over the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 1.

Next Game: @ St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Former BYU Cougars

Tomasi Laulile – Defensive Lineman – Arlington Renegades (3-4)

The former BYU defensive lineman had two tackles in Arlington’s 24-15 loss to the Seattle Sea Dragons on Friday, March 31.

Next Game: @ Orlando Guardians on Saturday, April 8 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Tejan Koroma – Offensive Lineman – Seattle Sea Dragons (5-2)

The former BYU center and the Sea Dragons beat the Arlington Renegades, 24-15, on Friday, March 31.

Next Game: vs. D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 9 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2/ESPN+

Former Utah State Aggies

Dominik Eberle – Kicker – Seattle Sea Dragons (5-2)

The former Utah State kicker was 3/3 on the field goals in Seattle’s 24-15 win over the Arlington Renegades on Friday, March 31.

Next Game: vs. D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 9 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2/ESPN+

Marwin Evans – Defensive Back – Vegas Vipers (2-5)

The former Utah State defensive back had five total tackles and three solo tackles in Vegas’ 26-12 win over the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 1.

Next Game: @ St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN+

About the XFL

In April 2020, the XFL suspended league operations and terminated its employees amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 12 former college football players from the state of Utah were on active 52-man rosters in the eight-team league. Along with the 12 players, former BYU and Utah offensive coordinator Norm Chow was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Wildcats.

In 2019, another football league, the American Alliance of Football, folded before the completion of its inaugural season.

After the XFL suspended operations, new ownership purchased the league. The group is led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Unlike the current edition of the USFL, which will start its second season in 2023, the XFL has partnered with the NFL.

