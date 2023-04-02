Close
Talen Horton-Tucker Posts Hot Start To Jazz-Nets Game

Apr 2, 2023, 1:53 PM
BY
KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYJazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker got off to a fast start with a pair of three-pointers made during the opening minutes of Utah’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets hosted the Jazz at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, April 2.

During the first five minutes of action, Horton-Tucker buried two three-pointers and led all players with eight points on 3-4 field goals. The Iowa State product was 2/2 from three-point range. He also dished out an assist.

The guard’s first bucket came on a 26-foot stepback three with 9:32 remaining in the quarter. Less than a minute later, Horton-Tucker knocked down another triple. At the 7:51 mark, the 2019 draft pick connected on another jumper to give the Jazz a 10-9 lead.

This season, Horton-Tucker is averaging 10.2 points per contest on 42.0 percent shooting, including 28.6 percent from distance. He also averages 3.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.4 blocks, and 0.6 steals in 19.7 minutes per game. He’s played in 64 games for the Jazz this season.

Utah’s game against Brooklyn is broadcast on AT&T SportsNet, NBA League Pass, and KSL Sports Zone.

RELATED: Report: NHL Commissioner Met With Jazz Owner Ryan Smith

Jazz vs. Nets

RELATED STORIES

After losing to the Boston Celtics, the Jazz turn their attention to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday as they wrap up their three-game road trip looking for a winning record.

Brooklyn sits in the sixth seed in the East at 42-35 and is coming off a strong 124-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

New Nets forward Mikal Bridges scored 42 points in the win on 16-24 shooting including 5-8 from the three-point line.

Bridges has now scored in double-digits in 21 of his 22 appearances with the Suns since being traded in February, including 10 games of at least 30 points and three games with at least 40.

Former Jazzman Royce O’Neale is averaging a career-high 8.9 points while shooting 39 percent from the three-point line but has seen his numbers dip since the Nets moved on from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the trade deadline.

O’Neale is averaging 7.8 points while shooting 38 percent from three over his last 19 games and has been relegated to a bench role after starting the first 52 games of the season.

After losing five straight games in mid-March, the Nets have won three of their last four to give themselves a small cushion for the sixth-and-final guaranteed playoff spot in the East over the Heat.

