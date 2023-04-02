CRIME
Suspects apprehended in connection to North Logan Walmart bomb threat
NORTH LOGAN, Utah — The North Park Police Department said they have identified and apprehended the suspects in Friday’s bomb threat against a North Logan Walmart.
On Friday, the department updated its call to action post, thanking locals for the tips and emails for identifying the suspects.
“Thank you to all of our citizens. After all of the tips and emails, the suspects have been apprehended!” reads the Facebook post. “The North Park Police Department wants to express thanks for assisting in identifying the suspects.”
Police seek help identifying 2 accused of making bomb threat at North Logan Walmart
At approximately 3:24 p.m., North Park PD responded to the Walmart on 1550 N. Main after two young men told an employee they had put a bomb in the store. They then turned around and walked out of the store.
The store was evacuated, and police brought a bomb dog from Utah State University to follow the suspects’ trail, but no bomb was found.
“Because of the seriousness of the threat, and the recent events with the (Nashville) school shooting that have happened, we took it and treated it as a serious threat,” said North Park Police Chief Kent Goodrich on Friday.
Police believed the two young men to be juveniles or between the ages of 16 and 20. The Facebook post did not say if they were juveniles or if they were booked into jail.
