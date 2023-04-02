Walker Kessler Leaves Jazz-Nets Game Early, Enters Concussion Evaluation

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Walker Kessler left early after getting hit in the head during Utah’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets hosted the Jazz at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, April 2.

With 7:05 remaining in the third quarter, Kessler went to the bench after a full timeout was taken by the Jazz. The rookie center was then taken to the locker room. The hit to Kessler came to his chin via friendly fire from Jazzman Talen Horton-Tucker.

A short time later, the Jazz ruled out the Auburn product for the rest of the contest due to concussion evaluation.

When Kessler left the game, Utah was trailing Brooklyn, 71-55.

Before leaving the game, Kessler had six points on 3-5 field goals. He added eight rebounds in 22 minutes on the hardwood.

This season, Kessler is averaging 9.2 points per game on 72.1 percent shooting. He also averages 8.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 2.4 blocks, and 0.4 steals in 23.0 minutes per contest. He’s played in 74 games this season.

Utah’s game against Brooklyn is broadcast on AT&T SportsNet, NBA League Pass, and KSL Sports Zone.

Jazz vs. Nets

After losing to the Boston Celtics, the Jazz turn their attention to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday as they wrap up their three-game road trip looking for a winning record.

Brooklyn sits in the sixth seed in the East at 42-35 and is coming off a strong 124-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

New Nets forward Mikal Bridges scored 42 points in the win on 16-24 shooting including 5-8 from the three-point line.

Bridges has now scored in double-digits in 21 of his 22 appearances with the Suns since being traded in February, including 10 games of at least 30 points and three games with at least 40.

Former Jazzman Royce O’Neale is averaging a career-high 8.9 points while shooting 39 percent from the three-point line but has seen his numbers dip since the Nets moved on from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the trade deadline.

O’Neale is averaging 7.8 points while shooting 38 percent from three over his last 19 games and has been relegated to a bench role after starting the first 52 games of the season.

After losing five straight games in mid-March, the Nets have won three of their last four to give themselves a small cushion for the sixth-and-final guaranteed playoff spot in the East over the Heat.

