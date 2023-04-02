Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen Makes NBA History During Nets Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen made NBA history by accomplishing a statistical feat during Utah’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets hosted the Jazz at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, April 2.

With 1:03 remaining in the third quarter, the Arizona product connected on a 25-foot three-pointer. The shot trimmed Brooklyn’s lead to 83-68.

The triple also helped Markkanen make league history as the first player to reach 100 dunks and 200 three-pointers made during a single season.

his 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝐭𝐡 three of the season

Through the first three quarters, Markkanen had 17 points on 7-18 shooting, including 1-7 from downtown. He added six rebounds, one assist, and a steal in 27 minutes on the floor.

This season, Markkanen is averaging 25.7 points per game on 50.1 percent shooting, including 39.6 percent from behind the arc. He also averages 8.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 blocks, and 0.6 steals in 34.4 minutes per contest. He’s played in 66 games this season.

Jazz vs. Nets

After losing to the Boston Celtics, the Jazz turn their attention to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday as they wrap up their three-game road trip looking for a winning record.

Brooklyn sits in the sixth seed in the East at 42-35 and is coming off a strong 124-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

New Nets forward Mikal Bridges scored 42 points in the win on 16-24 shooting including 5-8 from the three-point line.

Bridges has now scored in double-digits in 21 of his 22 appearances with the Suns since being traded in February, including 10 games of at least 30 points and three games with at least 40.

Former Jazzman Royce O’Neale is averaging a career-high 8.9 points while shooting 39 percent from the three-point line but has seen his numbers dip since the Nets moved on from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the trade deadline.

O’Neale is averaging 7.8 points while shooting 38 percent from three over his last 19 games and has been relegated to a bench role after starting the first 52 games of the season.

After losing five straight games in mid-March, the Nets have won three of their last four to give themselves a small cushion for the sixth-and-final guaranteed playoff spot in the East over the Heat.

