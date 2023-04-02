Close
KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen Makes NBA History During Nets Game

Apr 2, 2023, 3:28 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYJazz forward Lauri Markkanen made NBA history by accomplishing a statistical feat during Utah’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets hosted the Jazz at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, April 2.

With 1:03 remaining in the third quarter, the Arizona product connected on a 25-foot three-pointer. The shot trimmed Brooklyn’s lead to 83-68.

The triple also helped Markkanen make league history as the first player to reach 100 dunks and 200 three-pointers made during a single season.

Through the first three quarters, Markkanen had 17 points on 7-18 shooting, including 1-7 from downtown. He added six rebounds, one assist, and a steal in 27 minutes on the floor.

This season, Markkanen is averaging 25.7 points per game on 50.1 percent shooting, including 39.6 percent from behind the arc. He also averages 8.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 blocks, and 0.6 steals in 34.4 minutes per contest. He’s played in 66 games this season.

Utah’s game against Brooklyn is broadcast on AT&T SportsNet, NBA League Pass, and KSL Sports Zone.

RELATED: Report: NHL Commissioner Met With Jazz Owner Ryan Smith

Jazz vs. Nets

After losing to the Boston Celtics, the Jazz turn their attention to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday as they wrap up their three-game road trip looking for a winning record.

Brooklyn sits in the sixth seed in the East at 42-35 and is coming off a strong 124-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

New Nets forward Mikal Bridges scored 42 points in the win on 16-24 shooting including 5-8 from the three-point line.

Bridges has now scored in double-digits in 21 of his 22 appearances with the Suns since being traded in February, including 10 games of at least 30 points and three games with at least 40.

Former Jazzman Royce O’Neale is averaging a career-high 8.9 points while shooting 39 percent from the three-point line but has seen his numbers dip since the Nets moved on from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the trade deadline.

O’Neale is averaging 7.8 points while shooting 38 percent from three over his last 19 games and has been relegated to a bench role after starting the first 52 games of the season.

After losing five straight games in mid-March, the Nets have won three of their last four to give themselves a small cushion for the sixth-and-final guaranteed playoff spot in the East over the Heat.

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Jazz Fall To Nets, Guarantee Losing Season

The Utah Jazz nearly erased a 23-point fourth quarter deficit but ultimately fell 111-110 to the Brooklyn Nets. 
17 hours ago
KSL Sports

Bees Bullets: Previewing The Albuquerque Isotopes

The Salt Lake Bees go on the road for the first time this season as they begin a 12-game game road trip against Albuquerque and Las Vegas.
17 hours ago
KSL Sports

LSU Beats Iowa For First Women’s Basketball Title In School History

Kim Mulkey, LSU beat Caitlin Clark, Iowa 102-85 in the national championship game for 1st basketball title in school history.
17 hours ago
KSL Sports

Bees Bullets: Salt Lake Splits Twin Bill, Win Season-Opening Series

Jordyn Adams hit his first home run in a Bees uniform on his way to a four-RBI day as the Salt Lake Bees opened 2023 with a series victory.
17 hours ago
KSL Sports

Late Rally Not Enough As Jazz Fall To Nets

The Utah Jazz fell to the Brooklyn Nets 111-110 on Sunday afternoon to drop the final game of their three-game road trip. 
17 hours ago
KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Leaves Jazz-Nets Game Early, Enters Concussion Evaluation

Jazz center Walker Kessler left early after getting hit in the head during Utah's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
17 hours ago

