KSLSPORTS FEED

Late Rally Not Enough As Jazz Fall To Nets

Apr 2, 2023, 4:03 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz fell to the Brooklyn Nets 111-110 to drop the final game of their three-game road trip.

Talen Horton-Tucker led the Jazz with 32 points, including 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Jazz nearly erased a 23 points deficit over the final 10 minutes of the game.

Mikal Bridges led the Nets with 30 points in the win.

First Quarter

Talen Horton-Tucker scored or assisted on eight of the Jazz first 10 points of the game, including knocking down two first quarter three-pointers.

The Jazz trailed 15-14 midway through the quarter, but the Nets answered with an 11-1 run to build a 26-15 lead.

Mikal Bridges led the Nets with seven points, while Horton-Tucker had 11 to lead the Jazz.

After one the Jazz trail Brooklyn 30-17.

Second Quarter

The Nets jumped out to a 39-25 lead early in the second, but the Jazz responded with a 6-0 run to trim the deficit to eight with seven minutes left to play.

Lauri Markkanen struggled in his return scoring just six points on 3-9 shooting in the first half.

The Nets got 21 combined points from Bridges and Nic Claxton while the Jazz were led by Horton-Tucker with 17. As a team, the Jazz shot just 2-14 from three.

At the break the Jazz trail the Nets 53-42.

Third Quarter

Bridges had nine quick points to open the third to bring his scoring total to 20.

After starting the game shooting 6-7 from the floor, Horton Tucker connected on just one of his next 10.

Walker Kessler left the game midway through the quarter after suffering a blow to the head and was ruled out as the Jazz evaluated him for a concussion.

After three, the Jazz trailed the Nets 85-68.

Fourth Quarter

The Jazz used an early 10-0 run to eat into the Nets 23 point lead, cutting the deficit to 13 with 8:20 left in the game.

The lead was down to four, 105-97 with 2:00 left to play thanks to 13-0 run.

The Jazz got as close as one in the final eight seconds, but couldn’t overcome the Nets.

Despite their late push, the Jazz fell in Brooklyn 111-110.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

 

Late Rally Not Enough As Jazz Fall To Nets