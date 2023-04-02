Late Rally Not Enough As Jazz Fall To Nets

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz fell to the Brooklyn Nets 111-110 to drop the final game of their three-game road trip.

Talen Horton-Tucker led the Jazz with 32 points, including 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Jazz nearly erased a 23 points deficit over the final 10 minutes of the game.

Mikal Bridges led the Nets with 30 points in the win.

First Quarter

Talen Horton-Tucker scored or assisted on eight of the Jazz first 10 points of the game, including knocking down two first quarter three-pointers.

The Jazz trailed 15-14 midway through the quarter, but the Nets answered with an 11-1 run to build a 26-15 lead.

Mikal Bridges led the Nets with seven points, while Horton-Tucker had 11 to lead the Jazz.

After one the Jazz trail Brooklyn 30-17.

Second Quarter

The Nets jumped out to a 39-25 lead early in the second, but the Jazz responded with a 6-0 run to trim the deficit to eight with seven minutes left to play.

Lauri Markkanen struggled in his return scoring just six points on 3-9 shooting in the first half.

The Nets got 21 combined points from Bridges and Nic Claxton while the Jazz were led by Horton-Tucker with 17. As a team, the Jazz shot just 2-14 from three.

At the break the Jazz trail the Nets 53-42.

Third Quarter

Bridges had nine quick points to open the third to bring his scoring total to 20.

After starting the game shooting 6-7 from the floor, Horton Tucker connected on just one of his next 10.

Before exiting the game, Kessler had six points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes on the court.#TakeNote #UTAvsBKN https://t.co/3X4cCDMAEl — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 2, 2023

Walker Kessler left the game midway through the quarter after suffering a blow to the head and was ruled out as the Jazz evaluated him for a concussion.

After three, the Jazz trailed the Nets 85-68.

Fourth Quarter

The Jazz used an early 10-0 run to eat into the Nets 23 point lead, cutting the deficit to 13 with 8:20 left in the game.

The lead was down to four, 105-97 with 2:00 left to play thanks to 13-0 run.

The Jazz got as close as one in the final eight seconds, but couldn’t overcome the Nets.

Despite their late push, the Jazz fell in Brooklyn 111-110.

