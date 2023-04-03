Close
LOCAL NEWS

Heavy snow hits Wasatch Front as major storm moves in

Apr 3, 2023, 6:18 AM | Updated: 7:26 am
A semitruck jackknifed near the 12300 South exit of I-15 in Draper Monday morning as snow moved in ...
A semitruck jackknifed near the 12300 South exit of I-15 in Draper Monday morning as snow moved in across parts of the Wasatch Front. (Dan Rascon/KSL TV)
(Dan Rascon/KSL TV)
Josh Ellis's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Several crashes were reported on Wasatch Front roads Monday morning as heavy snow moved into the area overnight.

This strong winter storm is expected to bring snow to northern Utah through late Tuesday, according to the KSL Weather team, with potential lake-effect snow falling Wednesday.

“This storm will have tons of moisture to work with, which means snow totals around 1 foot for the valley floor and up to a foot-and-a-half for benches,” KSL meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke said. “Mountains could easily see 2-3 feet of snow, with the Cottonwoods picking up close to 4 feet.”

The National Weather Service said the storm will move through northern Utah in two parts. The first part, which is impacting the morning commute, will have lower valley snow totals “as temps will hover right around, or just above, freezing,” the NWS tweeted.

Places like Tooele, Heber City and Provo could see 4 to 6 inches by lunchtime Monday with 2 to 3 inches forecast for Salt Lake City and Ogden.

Part two will move in Monday afternoon with colder air and more valley snow accumulations, especially overnight into Tuesday.

From noon Monday to early Wednesday, however, forecasters are anticipating an additional 12 to 18 inches for Salt Lake City and Tooele and 8 to 12 more inches for Provo and Heber City.

“Bottom line: Once snow begins, particularly across N. Utah, we may not see many breaks thru Wednesday A.M. Daytime sun will limit valley snow accumulations. Nighttime periods pose the greatest threat for travel impacts,” the NWS said.

A spokesman said UDOT crews were already busy pre-treating roads and plows would be out when snow begins to stick from the latest storm in a winter that sent the department soaring past its snow budget for the year back in February.

Cottonwood canyons

Big Cottonwood Canyon opened around 6 a.m. Monday after both Cottonwood canyons were closed overnight. Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation said snow totals were much lower than anticipated in Big Cottonwood and there was no need for avalanche mitigation work Monday morning.

Little Cottonwood was still closed with no estimated time for reopening Monday. UDOT officials asked drivers to use caution heading up Big Cottonwood and traction devices were required.

Afternoon or evening canyon closures could be needed as more snow moves in.

The BYU Salt Lake Center is closed Monday due to expected unsafe driving conditions. The University of Utah is encouraging remote learning.

