ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

At least 25 cars of a freight train derail in western Montana

Apr 3, 2023, 11:35 AM
A freight train derailed in Sanders County, Montana, on Sunday, April 2. ( Daffney Clairmon)...
A freight train derailed in Sanders County, Montana, on Sunday, April 2. ( Daffney Clairmon)
( Daffney Clairmon)
BY
CNN

(CNN) — A freight train derailed in Paradise, Montana, on Sunday, according to the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office.

Approximately 25 cars were derailed around 9:20 a.m. near Highway 135, dispatcher Bill Brown told CNN.

The train derailed on the banks of the Clark Fork River, approximately 200 miles northwest of Bozeman. Images from the scene show some of the cars in the river.

The sheriff’s office did not provide information on what the train was hauling. However, Brown said there did not appear to be any hazardous materials onboard.

The Sanders County Fire Department was on the scene responding to the derailment, Brown said. The office of emergency management and the Montana Rail Link have also been notified of the incident.

There have been no injuries reported. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

