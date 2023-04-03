Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Who are Larry and Kay Woodcock?

Apr 3, 2023, 2:07 PM | Updated: 2:32 pm
FILE: Kay Vallow Woodcock and Larry Woodcock spoke with KSL's Garna Mejia before they traveled to I...
FILE: Kay Vallow Woodcock and Larry Woodcock spoke with KSL's Garna Mejia before they traveled to Idaho to talk with detectives. (KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

Larry and Kay Woodcock are the grandparents of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, one of the two children Lori Vallow Daybell is accused of killing.

The couple cared for JJ for the first 10 months after he was born until he was adopted by Kay’s brother, Charles Vallow, and his then-wife Vallow Daybell in 2013.

According to marriage records, Vallow Daybell and Charles Vallow married in February 2006. Lori was Charles’ second wife and Charles was her fourth husband.

Vallow Daybell’s 17-year-old daughter, Tylee Ryan, also lived with her and Charles Vallow. The couple lived in Arizona and Hawaii for several years.

According to the Woodcocks, Vallow Daybell grew distant and abandoned her family in February 2019.

Grandparents Of One Of Missing Rexburg Children Speak Out

“Lori just simply vanished,” he said. “(For) 58 days she was completely gone,” Kay said.

She said Vallow Daybell told Charles Vallow she no longer cared about him or JJ shortly before leaving. During that time, the Woodcocks believe Vallow Daybell had Tylee stay with other relatives.

It was around this same time period that records show Vallow Daybell had begun to communicate with Chad Daybell and adopt more radical ideologies and religious beliefs.

The Woodcocks had contact with the couple and JJ until after Charles Vallow’s death in July, when Lori moved to Rexburg, Idaho, with JJ and Tylee.

Larry and Kay Woodcock believed Vallow Daybell moved with the children to be closer to Chad Daybell, who was still married and living with his wife, Tammy Daybell.

Growing concerned, Larry and Kay Woodcock contacted Rexburg police about JJ’s well-being. Police conducted a welfare check and discovered both JJ and Tylee hadn’t been seen since September and opened a missing persons investigation.

Joshua 'J.J.' Vallow with his grandparents Larry Woodcock and Kay Vallow Woodcock. (Photo courtesy of Kay Vallow Woodcock)

Joshua ‘J.J.’ Vallow with his grandparents Larry Woodcock and Kay Vallow Woodcock. (Photo courtesy of Kay Vallow Woodcock)

The Woodcocks later offered a $20,000 reward for any helpful tips in the missing persons case.

JJ and Tylee’s remains were eventually found buried on Chad Daybell’s property.

At the beginning of Vallow Daybell’s trial, the Woodcocks are fighting the claim they should not be allowed in the courtroom.

Judge Steven Boyce issued an order that witnesses cannot watch others give testimony in the case, with an exception made for victims.

Now, the Woodcocks hired a lawyer to argue why the couple deserves to be defined as victims and why Kay Woodcock is the best person to represent her late grandson.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

A courtroom sketch showing Lori Vallow Daybell sitting in between her attorneys during jury selecti...
Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV and Samantha Herrera, KSL NewsRadio

Jury selection underway on first day of Lori Vallow Daybell trial

The first day of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial began with jury selection on Monday in Boise.
17 hours ago
Tammy Daybell...
Eliza Pace

Who is Tammy Daybell?

Tamara "Tammy" Douglas Daybell was the late wife of Chad Daybell. He is charged with her murder and the murders of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
17 hours ago
Alex Cox (KSL TV)...
Michael Houck

Who is Alex Cox?

Alex Cox is the late brother of Lori Vallow Daybell. She is charged with murder in the deaths of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
17 hours ago
Chad Daybell appears in court for Day 2 of his preliminary hearing on Aug. 4, 2020...
Larry D. Curtis

Who is Chad Daybell?

Chad Guy Daybell, 54, is accused of the first-degree murder of his first wife Tamara "Tammy" Douglas Daybell and the children of his second wife, Lori Vallow Daybell.
17 hours ago
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in...
Larry D. Curtis

Who is Lori Vallow Daybell?

Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, is on trial for the murder of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She is also charged and on trial for conspiracy to commit murder for her current husband, Chad Daybell's late wife, Tammy Daybell.
17 hours ago
Lori Vallow (Daybell) with her late husband, Charles Vallow. (File)...
Michael Houck

Who is Charles Vallow?

Charles Vallow is the late husband of Lori Vallow Daybell. He was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, after the two fought in Arizona.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Who are Larry and Kay Woodcock?