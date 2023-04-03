Locals Players On USFL Rosters Ahead Of 2023 Season

Close
SALT LAKE CITY – Nearly two dozen players with ties to the state of Utah found homes on USFL rosters ahead of the league’s 2023 season.

The USFL kicks off its 2023 schedule on Saturday, April 15. The 2023 campaign will be the league’s second season in its current iteration.

Almost 20 players with high school or collegiate ties to the Beehive State are on USFL rosters ahead of the upcoming 10-week season.

Locals players on 2023 USFL rosters

Here are the local players on USFL rosters:

Former Utah Utes

Brian Allen – Cornerback – Birmingham Stallions*

Next Game: vs. New Jersey Generals on Saturday, April 15 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Bamidele Olaseni – Offensive Lineman – Houston Gamblers

Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 16 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Gamblers

Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 16 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Josh Nurse – Cornerback – Memphis Showboats

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Stars on Saturday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Viane Moala – Defensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Stars on Saturday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers

Next Game: @ Houston Gamblers on Sunday, April 16 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Lo Falemaka – Offensive Lineman – New Orleans Breakers

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers on Sunday, April 16 at 4:30 p.m. (MDT) on FS1

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Lineman – New Orleans Breakers

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers on Sunday, April 16 at 4:30 p.m. (MDT) on FS1

Troy Williams – Quarterback – Pittsburgh Maulers

Next Game: @ New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, April 16 at 4:30 p.m. (MDT) on FS1

Former BYU Cougars

Dayan Lake – Safety – Houston Gamblers

Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 16 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Troy Warner – Safety – Memphis Showboats

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Stars on Saturday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Corbin Kaufusi – Offensive Lineman – Memphis Showboats*

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Stars on Saturday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Samson Nacua – Wide Receiver – Pittsburgh Maulers

Next Game: @ New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, April 16 at 4:30 p.m. (MDT) on FS1

Beau Tanner – Safety – Pittsburgh Maulers

Next Game: @ New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, April 16 at 4:30 p.m. (MDT) on FS1

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Philadelphia Stars*

Next Game: @ Memphis Showboats on Saturday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Trey Hoskins – Defensive Back – Houston Gamblers

Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 16 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Kicker – New Jersey Generals*

Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 15 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Marquez Tucker – Offensive Lineman – Birmingham Stallions*

Next Game: vs. New Jersey Generals on Saturday, April 15 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former High School Standouts

Gabriel Sewell Jr. – Linebacker – Philadelphia Stars (Desert Hills/Nevada)*

Next Game: @ Memphis Showboats on Saturday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

* returning player from the 2022 USFL season

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

**new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the National Football League (NFL).

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

