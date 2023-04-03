Ice climber injured after 40-foot fall; crews continue search for missing climber

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews are looking for a missing ice climber who fell near Indian Canyon in Duchesne County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, three ice climbers were climbing the ice falls when an ice column broke, causing the climbers to fall.

One of the climbers was uninjured and drove down to Duchesne to contact 911.

Deputies said one of the climbers fell approximately 40 feet when the ice column fractured. That climber was hoisted off the location by helicopter and flown to the Wasatch Front with serious injuries.

Rescue teams from Duchesne, Utah and Wasatch counties are continuing their search for the third climber.

The climbers’ names have not been released.