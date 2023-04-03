Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
SEARCH & RESCUES

Ice climber injured after 40-foot fall; crews continue search for missing climber

Apr 3, 2023, 1:18 PM | Updated: 1:40 pm
Duchesne County Sheriff car....
FILE: (Duchesne County Sheriffs Office)
(Duchesne County Sheriffs Office)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews are looking for a missing ice climber who fell near Indian Canyon in Duchesne County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, three ice climbers were climbing the ice falls when an ice column broke, causing the climbers to fall.

One of the climbers was uninjured and drove down to Duchesne to contact 911.

Deputies said one of the climbers fell approximately 40 feet when the ice column fractured. That climber was hoisted off the location by helicopter and flown to the Wasatch Front with serious injuries.

Rescue teams from Duchesne, Utah and Wasatch counties are continuing their search for the third climber.

The climbers’ names have not been released.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Search & Rescues

Buckskin Gulch in Kane County, Utah. (Steven Law)...
Eliza Pace

One dead, one missing, 11 rescued in Buckskin Gulch

A man is dead and one other man remains missing in Buckskin Gulch after floodwaters entered the slot canyon. Eleven other people have been rescued so far.
21 days ago
(Washington County Sheriff's Office)...
Eliza Pace

Man in serious condition after surviving fall over 15 feet into slot canyon

A Washington City police officer is in serious condition after falling 15-20 feet in a slot canyon.
22 days ago
The downed helicopter at Strawberry Reservoir (Wasatch County Search & Rescue)...
Michael Houck

Search and rescue crews respond to helicopter crash and 2 snowmobile accidents

Wasatch County Search & Rescue crews had a busy day on Saturday after responding to a helicopter crash and two different snowmobile accidents.
23 days ago
The North Davis Fire District doing training exercises to prepare for saving people trapped in the ...
Michael Houck and Lauren Steinbrecher

4 people fall through ice in Clearfield pond in 1 day, no injuries

North Davis Fire District is warning people not to step on the ice at Steed Pond in Centerville after four people fell through Saturday.
23 days ago
FILE - Delicate Arch in Arches National Park. (Photo by Harvey Meston/Getty Images)...
Michael Houck

Massachusetts man dead after collapsing at Arches National Park

A 71-year-old man died while hiking in Arches National Park after collapsing to the ground with his family Friday afternoon.
1 month ago
First responders on the scene of the fatal fall at the Hurricane Overlook (Courtesy: Chaice Moyes)...
Michael Houck

Teen killed after climbing accident on Hurricane Overlook

A 17-year-old boy died after falling off a cliff while climbing the Hurricane Overlook Saturday evening.
1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Ice climber injured after 40-foot fall; crews continue search for missing climber