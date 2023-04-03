Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Utah Quarterback Brian Johnson On Enjoying ‘Where His Feet Are’

Apr 3, 2023, 1:20 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s been 15 years since Brian Johnson shocked the college football world, leading an undefeated Utah football team over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl.

Johnson hasn’t stopped making waves in football since, either.

Kyle Whittingham hired Johnson has the quarterbacks coach for the Utes in 2010 and quickly promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2012 at the age of 25. While things ultimately didn’t work out long term with the Utes, it is safe to say Johnson’s coaching career launched from there moving on to successful stops at Mississippi State, Florida, and now with the Philadelphia Eagles as their Offensive Coordinator at the age of 36.

No matter where Johnson has been though, he says he’s always been mindful of enjoying where his feet are at.

Brian Johnson From Sugar Bowls To Super Bowls

Johnson spent nearly 10 years of his 13-year coaching career in college before making the jump to the NFL back in 2021. For the talented coach and former quarterback, that decision really came down to a dream he’s had as a child that he wasn’t able to fulfill as a player but is seeing success as a coach- making an impact at the highest level of football.

“There is a challenge of being at the highest level of football,” Johnson said. “You grow up as a kid watching guys play on Sunday and dream about being in that league in some shape or form. For me, it was really, really exciting to get a chance to fulfill that dream.”

In Johnson’s short time as a coach in the pros he’s already made it to a Super Bowl, though the result wasn’t quite what the Eagles wanted. Johnson says all that does is make them want to work hard to get back and try again.

“It’s football’s biggest stage,” Johnson said. “The two weeks leading up to it we had a lot of attention around, obviously, around the game, around the matchup and so many different storylines. Anytime you work that hard and you see your hard work pay off with all of the great players we had- for it not to end the way you wanted it to is obviously disappointing, but I think it leaves a burning desire to get back.”

From a disappointing injury in 2007 to a magical undefeated season in 2008 to the ups and downs of finding his way as a football coach, Johnson says the most important thing he’s learned is to enjoy the current moment and situation you are in. Everything else, including “climbing the ladder” will take care of itself from there.

“What I’ve learned in this profession- I think this is my 13th year in coaching is to be where your feet are,” Johnson said. “You try to do the best job you can in the current role that you are in. The rest of that stuff takes care of itself. I really believe that. If you can put yourself in that moment and be the best you can be and worry about helping your players succeed to the best of their abilities- the other stuff comes with that.”

It’s Not A Football Process, It’s A Life Process

Johnson’s time at Utah was certainly prolific and impactful on the field, but he says what he learned from Urban Meyer, Kyle Whittingham, and Andy Ludwig has been invaluable in every facet of his life and something he’s tried to pass on at every stop he’s made.

“I think it set a great foundation- I’ve learned so much about the game not only from coach Whitt, but coach Lud,” Johnson said. “The stuff they would say 15 years ago, 16 years ago- you see the reasoning behind it and you see it come to life in my profession. Not only that, but you see it come to life in parenthood, you see it come to life in marriage. All of these life lessons they teach you through the game of football- it’s really amazing to see how applicable it is to other areas of your life. I really, really appreciate Kyle and Urban and those guys for bringing me here and letting me get to experience that firsthand and use that as a catalyst for my career. Some of those same lessons I learned here as a player and even as a coach here at the University of Utah are lessons I carry forward with me, lessons I try to pass along to players I coach along the way and has really stood the test of time.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Markkanen, Clarkson Grace Cover Of Slam Magazine

Utah Jazz stars Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson are the cover athletes for the latest issue of Slam Magazine. 
17 hours ago
KSL Sports

Former KSL TV Anchor Jim Nantz Bids Farewell To March Madness

Former KSL 5 TV sports anchor and current CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz's 37th run through March Madness will be his last.
17 hours ago
KSL Sports

Jazz Control Draft Odds, Could Land Second Lottery Pick

The Jazz can nearly guarantee themselves a top-10 pick and can improve their odds of landing a second lottery pick over their final week.
17 hours ago
KSL Sports

Hockey Insider: Ryan Smith Is ‘Kind Of Guy’ NHL Wants

Elliotte Friedman joined KSL Sports Zone to discuss the reported meeting between Ryan Smith and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.
17 hours ago
KSL Sports

Locals Players On USFL Rosters Ahead Of 2023 Season

Nearly two dozen players with ties to the state of Utah found homes on USFL rosters ahead of the league's 2023 season.
17 hours ago
KSL Sports

Report: Jazz’s Walker Kessler Enters Concussion Protocol, Season Likely Over

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is entering the NBA's concussion protocol, which will likely end his rookie season, according to Tim MacMahon.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Former Utah Quarterback Brian Johnson On Enjoying ‘Where His Feet Are’