CRIME

Ex-Sandy fire captain sentenced for child voyeurism, sexual exploitation charges

Apr 3, 2023, 4:13 PM
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN, Utah —The former Sandy fire captain who was found with child pornography and setting up hidden cameras in his wife’s home salon was sentenced Thursday.

Clinton Mark McKee, 44, of South Jordan, plead guilty to two second-degree and six third-degree felonies of sexual exploitation of a minor and two class A misdemeanor charges of voyeurism against a child under 14 years old.

According to court records, the investigation started in Jan. 2020 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that someone had files of suspected child pornography on their Kik app. McKee was identified as the user, and a search warrant was served on his house on Mar. 10.

During an interview, McKee admitted to downloading the Kik app to search for child pornography before deleting the app.

“McKee said that he would download Kik and make up a new email and username to create an account. McKee would search for and view child sexual abuse material, using the search terms ‘teen’ and ‘voyeur.’ McKee would sometimes share these files with other users. McKee would then delete Kik,” according to court records.

McKee also admitted to placing hidden cameras in his wife’s salon to record “videos of female children getting spray tanned” and getting undressed.

According to court records, McKee could face a maximum of 61 years in the Utah State Prison with a minimum of 11 years.

Before his arrest, McKee had been with the Sandy Fire Department since 2007, was named “Sandy’s Firefighter of the Year” in 2013, and had risen to the rank of captain.

