WEATHER
Snow impacting travel between Beaver and Millard counties
BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — Northbound Interstate 15 was temporarily closed near Beaver Monday afternoon due to weather and a number of crashes.
The roadway was shut down at milepost 112, one mile north of Beaver.
Road Weather
NB I-15 Closed
at MP 112 (1 mi N of Beaver) Beaver Co.
Use Alt Route
For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm
— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) April 3, 2023
According to the Utah Department of Transportation, there were multiple crashes between milepost 118 and 126.
“Plan for heavy delays between Beaver and Cove Fort,” the 3:29 p.m. tweet stated.
Update: I-15 NB is now closed at MP 112 in Beaver. Unknown estimate for opening at this time.
— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) April 3, 2023
Drivers were encouraged to use alternative routes, if possible.
At 4:45 p.m., traffic slowly started moving in the area.
