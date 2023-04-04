Close
Little Cottonwood skiers enjoy resorts as the canyon remains closed

Apr 3, 2023, 6:15 PM | Updated: 6:24 pm
Dan Rascon's Profile Picture BY
The heavy snowfall and avalanche danger completely shut down Little Cottonwood canyon on Monday.

It’s something the Utah Department of Transportation said they can’t remember happening in April. But the ski resorts up Little Cottonwood are still open.

“This really has been the endless winter up at Snowbird,” said Sarah Sherman with Snowbird Ski Resort, who says those stuck up the canyon today are getting exclusive access.

“We call it country clubs skiing when the road is closed, but the mountains open. Anyone up there kind of has their own private access to the mountain until the road opens,” Sherman said.

She said they prepared well in advance for this storm so they could keep the resort open.

“We’re prepared to have people up there for multiple days if necessary. But you know, we’re just waiting to see what UDOT says if they announce otherwise,” she said.

“This is definitely a record-setting winter,” said John Gleason with UDOT. “I just spoke with our crew and they say they don’t remember a day in April where we had to close the canyon all day. We still get storms in the springtime, but this year has been exceptional.”

Little Cottonwood likely closed Monday due to hazardous conditions

Big Cottonwood Canyon is open, and the snow up there is also record-breaking. That’s why a group of snowboarders KSL-TV came across were pumped to get up there.

“Ecstatic! Very stoked. Got my guys from New York here. East coast West coast all over,” Inde Hedeen said.

Snowboarder and skier Chase Christensen and Gavin Killian said the skiing up Big Cottonwood was amazing.

“Honestly, this is probably the best powder day we’ve ever had in April,” Christensen said.

“It was so awesome! So much snow,” Killian added.

Little Cottonwood Canyon remained closed Monday night. UDOT did not give an estimated time when it will open Tuesday.

