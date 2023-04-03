Markkanen, Clarkson Grace Cover Of Slam Magazine

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz stars Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson are the cover athletes for the latest issue of Slam Magazine.

The cover accompanies an in-depth look at the Jazz’s two leading scorers who helped lead the team to playoff contention this season.

Markkanen and Clarkson both spoke to Slam Magazine detailing their rise to stardom in the West.

Two unique journeys taking it one day at a time. Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson cover SLAM 243. https://t.co/7P67oEWAaa pic.twitter.com/uvtw1sjEF4 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 3, 2023

“Confidence is everything in this League,” Markkanen told Slam. “In life, in general. It makes everything so much easier when you believe in yourself—what you’re doing—but it goes to your teammates as well.”

While Markkanen earned his first All-Star nod, Clarkson proved he could be an efficient scorer in the starting lineup after establishing himself as one of the premier second-unit players in the NBA.

“The biggest thing is that you wake up and the sun comes out the next day,” Clarkson told Slam. “You put your shoes back on, tie ’em up and figure it out. All of this is a part of the trials and tribulations, the ups and downs. The roller coaster ain’t no fun unless it makes loops.”

Markkanen and Clarkson are only the third and fourth Jazz players ever to grace the cover of Slam Magazine.

Deron Williams was the first Jazzman to be featured on the cover of Slam Magazine issue 124, while Donovan Mitchell did it twice in issues 215 and 235.

Marrkanen, Clarkson Wrapping Up Season

Clarkson has been sidelined for the Jazz’s last 13 games with a finger injury, while Markkanen has been in and out of the lineup with injuries to his hand and back.

Markkanen is looking to be one of six forwards in the NBA to earn All-NBA honors while Clarkson is facing unrestricted free agency this summer.

The Jazz and Clarkson have both expressed interest in one another, but the 30-year-old guard will test the waters of free agency this summer before making a decision.

Markkanen is under contract with the Jazz for two more seasons.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops