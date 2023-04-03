Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSLSPORTS FEED

Markkanen, Clarkson Grace Cover Of Slam Magazine

Apr 3, 2023, 4:50 PM
KSL Sports's Profile Picture BY
KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz stars Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson are the cover athletes for the latest issue of Slam Magazine.

The cover accompanies an in-depth look at the Jazz’s two leading scorers who helped lead the team to playoff contention this season.

Markkanen and Clarkson both spoke to Slam Magazine detailing their rise to stardom in the West.

“Confidence is everything in this League,” Markkanen told Slam. “In life, in general. It makes everything so much easier when you believe in yourself—what you’re doing—but it goes to your teammates as well.”

While Markkanen earned his first All-Star nod, Clarkson proved he could be an efficient scorer in the starting lineup after establishing himself as one of the premier second-unit players in the NBA.

“The biggest thing is that you wake up and the sun comes out the next day,” Clarkson told Slam. “You put your shoes back on, tie ’em up and figure it out. All of this is a part of the trials and tribulations, the ups and downs. The roller coaster ain’t no fun unless it makes loops.”

Markkanen and Clarkson are only the third and fourth Jazz players ever to grace the cover of Slam Magazine.

Deron Williams was the first Jazzman to be featured on the cover of Slam Magazine issue 124, while Donovan Mitchell did it twice in issues 215 and 235.

Marrkanen, Clarkson Wrapping Up Season

Clarkson has been sidelined for the Jazz’s last 13 games with a finger injury, while Markkanen has been in and out of the lineup with injuries to his hand and back.

Markkanen is looking to be one of six forwards in the NBA to earn All-NBA honors while Clarkson is facing unrestricted free agency this summer.

The Jazz and Clarkson have both expressed interest in one another, but the 30-year-old guard will test the waters of free agency this summer before making a decision.

Markkanen is under contract with the Jazz for two more seasons.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Former KSL TV Anchor Jim Nantz Bids Farewell To March Madness

Former KSL 5 TV sports anchor and current CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz's 37th run through March Madness will be his last.
18 hours ago
KSL Sports

Jazz Control Draft Odds, Could Land Second Lottery Pick

The Jazz can nearly guarantee themselves a top-10 pick and can improve their odds of landing a second lottery pick over their final week.
18 hours ago
KSL Sports

Hockey Insider: Ryan Smith Is ‘Kind Of Guy’ NHL Wants

Elliotte Friedman joined KSL Sports Zone to discuss the reported meeting between Ryan Smith and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.
18 hours ago
KSL Sports

Former Utah Quarterback Brian Johnson On Enjoying ‘Where His Feet Are’

No matter where Brian Johnson has been though, he says he's always been mindful of enjoying where his feet are currently at.
18 hours ago
KSL Sports

Locals Players On USFL Rosters Ahead Of 2023 Season

Nearly two dozen players with ties to the state of Utah found homes on USFL rosters ahead of the league's 2023 season.
18 hours ago
KSL Sports

Report: Jazz’s Walker Kessler Enters Concussion Protocol, Season Likely Over

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is entering the NBA's concussion protocol, which will likely end his rookie season, according to Tim MacMahon.
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Markkanen, Clarkson Grace Cover Of Slam Magazine