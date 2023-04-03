Alta, Snowbird to go into interlodge as SR-210 remains closed

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Alta Ski Area and Snowbird are expected to go into interlodge Monday night as state Route 210 will remain closed.

The roadway up Little Cottonwood Canyon has been closed all day due to avalanche mitigation efforts and heavy amounts of snow.

As of 3:01 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation has not announced a reopening time.

Due to the closure, vehicle travel will be permitted in the area only until 8 p.m.

Interlodge will then go into effect at 8 p.m. in Alta and 10 p.m. in Snowbird.

04/03 7:00PM All vehicles need to be parked immediately. Town of Alta interlodge is now 8PM. No estimated opening at this time — Alta Central (@AltaCentral) April 4, 2023

Resort Status Update: Straight-line travel will go into effect for the Snowbird Village at 8 pm tonight – access to parking lots will not be allowed. Interlodge will go into effect at 10 pm. Highway SR-210 will remain closed overnight with no estimated time of reopening. — Snowbird Alerts (@SnowbirdAlerts) April 3, 2023

This comes just days after Little Cottonwood Canyon went into “max security interlodge.”

Within the last 12 hours, Snowbird has received 13 inches of fresh powder, making the year-to-date a total of 763 inches.

Alta has welcomed 11 more inches of snow within the last 12 hours, leading to a season total of 825 inches.

UDOT also announced state Route 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon would be closing at 8:30 p.m. Monday for avalanche mitigation work.

A reopening time has not been announced.

🚧 #RoadClosureAlert 🚧 #SR190 will be closed at 8:30pm tonight for @UDOTavy avalanche mitigation tomorrow morning (4/4). 8:30pm: Uphill traffic closed @ mouth

9:00pm: Downhill traffic closed @ Cardiff Fork (MP10.7) ‼️No ETO – we will provide update if/when known@UDOTTRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/aRiOfQXMv7 — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) April 3, 2023