Alta, Snowbird to go into interlodge as SR-210 remains closed

Apr 3, 2023, 5:21 PM | Updated: 7:28 pm
(UDOT Cottonwood Canyons/Twitter)
(UDOT Cottonwood Canyons/Twitter)
(UDOT Cottonwood Canyons/Twitter)
BY
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Alta Ski Area and Snowbird are expected to go into interlodge Monday night as state Route 210 will remain closed.

The roadway up Little Cottonwood Canyon has been closed all day due to avalanche mitigation efforts and heavy amounts of snow.

As of 3:01 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation has not announced a reopening time.

Due to the closure, vehicle travel will be permitted in the area only until 8 p.m.

Interlodge will then go into effect at 8 p.m. in Alta and 10 p.m. in Snowbird.

This comes just days after Little Cottonwood Canyon went into “max security interlodge.”

Within the last 12 hours, Snowbird has received 13 inches of fresh powder, making the year-to-date a total of 763 inches.

Alta has welcomed 11 more inches of snow within the last 12 hours, leading to a season total of 825 inches.

UDOT also announced state Route 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon would be closing at 8:30 p.m. Monday for avalanche mitigation work.

A reopening time has not been announced.

