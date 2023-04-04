Former Utah Offensive Lineman Isaac Asiata Returns To Utes As Grad Assistant

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah offensive lineman Isaac Asiata will be returning to the Utes this season as a graduate assistant under Jim Harding.

Asiata is arguably one of the best offensive linemen to come through the Utah program in recent memory being part of the 2016 graduating offensive line class that were all picked up in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Miami Dolphins took the talented guard in the 5th round and was with them till 2018.

Asiata’s next stop was a brief one with the Buffalo Bills in 2019 where he ultimately “hung them up” in order to better focus on his family and mental health which he noted had drastically deteriorated while in the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaac Asiata (@asiatafive4)

In 2020 Asiata started his new career as a police officer where he found a new love and purpose for serving others. Asiata currently resides at Herriman High as their school officer while also pitching in on their new mental health course taught by another former Ute, David Kozlowski and helping to coach their football team.

Asiata told KSL Sports he will finish out with this senior class before joining Utah fulltime as a graduate assistant this summer.

Asiata Finding His Way Back To Football

KSL Sports was told by Asiata back in February his hopes to return to football as a G.A. for the Utes but was waiting on the final stamp of approval from Harding and head coach Kyle Whittingham. Asiata’s official first day back at Utah will be June 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaac Asiata (@asiatafive4)

Asiata will stay on as a reserve with Herriman P.D. and will work when available during the offseason. Asiata noted he loves his career in law enforcement, but his heart has always remained with football making this new chapter an exciting one for him.

Utah has an embarrassment of riches at offensive line in 2023 and Asiata brings a valuable mixture of knowledge as a top-level college athlete as the 2016 Morris Trophy winner, an NFL player, and perhaps most importantly of all, as human being with his openness about his struggles with mental health.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

Follow @bodkinkslsports