Man arrested after holding woman against her will, hiding from police on SLC rooftop

SALT LAKE CITY — A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday after police say he was involved in a domestic violence-related assault, then ran from officers and hid on a Salt Lake City rooftop.

Just before 4 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to an apartment near 200 North and Main Street.

“During the investigation, officers learned the suspect, Khari Haynes, refused to let a woman leave the apartment and physically held her against the wall,” read a Monday press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Eventually, the woman — who sustained minor physical injuries — was able to get away from Haynes and the apartment.

Police said officers returned to the apartment to talk with Haynes, but he jumped from a third-floor balcony and started running.

“One of the initial responding officers quickly caught up to Haynes who then jumped over a fence and dropped down a 20-foot wall,” the release stated.

Additional help was called out, including a helicopter from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Police said the crew was able to find Haynes on a rooftop near 36 East and 200 North.

“Haynes refused to come down and threatened self-harm,” the release stated.

A large perimeter was then sent up.

Negotiators with the SLCPD also responded to the scene and began talking with Haynes. After two hours of communicating, police said Haynes came down from the roof. He was then taken into custody.

Before he was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on multiple charges, Haynes was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries that occurred as a result of falling from the fence.

He’s now under investigation for domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful detention, and failing to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

Resources are also available online at the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition website .

There are several ways the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition can help people. Previous examples include providing financial assistance for funerals, for moving, for a variety of things, counseling that help people find a different path or stay healthy and safe and the relationship they’re in.