Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Utah man charged with shooting, killing teen during drug deal with baby in the car

Apr 3, 2023, 8:53 PM
(FILE)...
(FILE)
(FILE)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

TOOELE, Utah — A man who police say brought his infant son with him while he conducted a drug deal, and then ended up shooting and killing a 17-year-old boy when he thought he was being robbed is facing serious charges.

Deyvis Alejandro Velasquez-Galeas, 25, of Salt Lake City, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with murder and illegal discharge of a firearm, both first-degree felonies; and drug possession with intent to distribute and child endangerment, third-degree felonies.

On April 1, about 12:30 a.m., Velasquez-Galeas went to a bar near 100 N. Broadway in Tooele with his girlfriend and their 4-month-old son where he had arranged to sell THC cartridges in the parking lot, according to charging documents.

Velasquez-Galeas told police that a car arrived with a group that was allegedly going to buy the cartridges. A boy got into Velasquez-Galeas’ car “while another approached the vehicle with what appeared to be a black rifle. Mr. Velasquez said he believed he was being attacked, so he pulled out a pistol, inserted a loaded magazine, and chambered a round,” the charges state.

A third person, a 17-year-old boy, allegedly approached the driver’s side door, opened it and “lunged” at Velasquez-Galeas, prompting him to fire three rounds, striking the teen twice in the face, according to the charges. The boy was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. His name has not been released.

“It was explained to both Mr. Velasquez and his girlfriend that they were not justified in defending themselves while they were committing a felony, and by bringing their baby along they placed it in danger, knowing they were committing a crime with great risk,” police noted in their booking affidavit.

The girlfriend, Maricela Raburn, 23, of Tooele, was charged Monday with drug possession with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony; and child abuse, a class A misdemeanor.

The other two boys allegedly involved, ages 17 and 15, were booked into juvenile detention for investigation of aggravated robbery.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...
Madison Swenson

Man arrested after holding woman against her will, hiding from police on SLC rooftop

A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday after police say he was involved in a domestic violence-related assault, then ran from officers and hid on a Salt Lake City rooftop.
22 hours ago
A courtroom sketch showing Lori Vallow Daybell sitting in between her attorneys during jury selecti...
Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV and Samantha Herrera, KSL NewsRadio

Jury selection underway on first day of Lori Vallow Daybell trial

The first day of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial began with jury selection on Monday in Boise.
22 hours ago
handcuffs...
Michael Houck

Ex-Sandy fire captain sentenced for child voyeurism, sexual exploitation charges

The former Sandy fire captain who was found with child pornography and setting up hidden cameras in his wife's home salon was sentenced Thursday.
22 hours ago
(File photo)...
Pat Reavy

Mapleton man faces felony charge in his dog’s death

A Utah County man was charged Monday with a felony accusing him of putting a plastic bag over his dog's head and then stabbing it in the throat.
22 hours ago
Shaun Eugene Fleming booking photo from 2017. (Unified Police)...
Michael Houck

Man convicted for murder after killing father in front of his child

A man who fatally shot a father during a home invasion in 2017 was found guilty of all charges on Friday.
22 hours ago
Tammy Daybell...
Eliza Pace

Who is Tammy Daybell?

Tamara "Tammy" Douglas Daybell was the late wife of Chad Daybell. He is charged with her murder and the murders of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Utah man charged with shooting, killing teen during drug deal with baby in the car