Utah man charged with shooting, killing teen during drug deal with baby in the car

TOOELE, Utah — A man who police say brought his infant son with him while he conducted a drug deal, and then ended up shooting and killing a 17-year-old boy when he thought he was being robbed is facing serious charges.

Deyvis Alejandro Velasquez-Galeas, 25, of Salt Lake City, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with murder and illegal discharge of a firearm, both first-degree felonies; and drug possession with intent to distribute and child endangerment, third-degree felonies.

On April 1, about 12:30 a.m., Velasquez-Galeas went to a bar near 100 N. Broadway in Tooele with his girlfriend and their 4-month-old son where he had arranged to sell THC cartridges in the parking lot, according to charging documents.

Velasquez-Galeas told police that a car arrived with a group that was allegedly going to buy the cartridges. A boy got into Velasquez-Galeas’ car “while another approached the vehicle with what appeared to be a black rifle. Mr. Velasquez said he believed he was being attacked, so he pulled out a pistol, inserted a loaded magazine, and chambered a round,” the charges state.

A third person, a 17-year-old boy, allegedly approached the driver’s side door, opened it and “lunged” at Velasquez-Galeas, prompting him to fire three rounds, striking the teen twice in the face, according to the charges. The boy was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. His name has not been released.

“It was explained to both Mr. Velasquez and his girlfriend that they were not justified in defending themselves while they were committing a felony, and by bringing their baby along they placed it in danger, knowing they were committing a crime with great risk,” police noted in their booking affidavit.

The girlfriend, Maricela Raburn, 23, of Tooele, was charged Monday with drug possession with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony; and child abuse, a class A misdemeanor.

The other two boys allegedly involved, ages 17 and 15, were booked into juvenile detention for investigation of aggravated robbery.