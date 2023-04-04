Close
Record-breaking snow causing roofs to collapse in mountain valleys

Apr 3, 2023, 10:33 PM
Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture BY
PARK CITY, Utah — While all the heavy mountain snow is great for the ski resorts, it’s causing problems for some homeowners in mountain valleys.

In Summit County, three homes sustained damage from collapsed garages, roofs and chimneys — all from weight of the historic snow. On Park Avenue in Park City, the roof of a historic home collapsed Monday, causing crews to close the road for a time.

Neighbors said they were told the area was a “combustible zone” for several hours.

“We have no reports of injuries and we’ve been told there’s no one in the building,” Fire Marshal Mike Owens with the Park City Fire District told KSL TV.

The snow also caused a garage to collapse on Gorgoza Drive.

3 structures collapse in Park City due to heavy snow

People living in Park City said they can’t believe the snow is still falling.

“It’s been bananas,” said Wendy Thomas, who lives a few doors down from the collapse on Park Avenue. “I mean, lots and lots of snow.”

Her roof has heat tape, but she still worried this winter as she watched the relentless snow.

“I have wondered, at times, you know, when you see all of the people on their roofs clearing off all of the weight of the ice and the snow,” Thomas said.

Marilyn Brezovec, who’s lived in Park City nearly 20 years, was at the library playing bridge when she heard about the collapse. She drove by to see the damage for herself.

As crews worked to secure the home on Park Avenue, making sure it was safe in every way for people to use, they had advice for anyone living in areas getting hit with major snow.

“One thing that we just want to remind people is as that snow builds up on your roof, make sure you take a loot at it,” Owens said. “If it’s starting to get pretty deep, get someone who knows what they’re doing to go up there and shovel.”

Several more inches of snow are expected from the current storm between now and Wednesday.

