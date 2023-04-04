KSLSPORTS FEED
UConn Wins March Madness With Smothering Of San Diego State
HOUSTON (AP) — UConn topped off an impressive March Madness run on Monday night, clamping down early and breaking it open late to bring home its fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State.
Adama Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Tristen Newton also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards for the Huskies (31-8), who became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship.
BREAKING: @UConnMBB defeats @Aztec_MBB to win the #NationalChampionship 🏆 🏀 #MarchMadness
📷: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/I8WQm0Idww
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 4, 2023
UConn built a 16-point lead late in the first half, only to see the Aztecs (32-7) trim the lead to five with 5:19 left. Bur Jordan Hawkins (xx points) answered with a 3 to trigger a 9-0 run and the only drama left was whether UConn would cover the 7 1/2-point spread and go 6-for-6 with double-digit wins.
Keshad Johnson had 14 points for San Diego State, which came up one win shy in this, its first trip to the Final Four.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- People hunker down as Little Cottonwood Canyon goes into ‘max security interlodge’ (pageviews: 69662)
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces new leaders (pageviews: 62683)
- 15 new temples announced during April 2023 General Conference (pageviews: 21352)
- Lagoon announces further delay of season opening (pageviews: 7612)
- Winter storm promises massive snow, raising concerns for drivers and farmers alike (pageviews: 6942)
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces temple groundbreakings (pageviews: 6509)