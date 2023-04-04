Neighbors in Cottonwood Heights dig out yet again from April snowstorm

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Neighbors expressed winter fatigue as they were digging out Monday from the latest winter storm that hit just days before Easter and well into springtime.

“I just want it to stop — I really do,” Phil Boyer said as he ran his snow blower across his driveway and over his sidewalks. “It’s just disheartening when you work all day and then you come home and have to do this.”

Boyer said he had to think back to when he moved into his home 17 years ago to recall a winter that even closely resembled this one.

As of Monday evening, his yard appeared to have 5 or 6 inches of new snow, and that depth likely increased Monday night as a more powerful band of snow pushed through the area.

The National Weather Service forecasted 8 to 12 inches for the Salt Lake City area through Tuesday evening, and neighbors anticipated bench areas, such as where they lived, would likely see even more snow.

“It’s ‘snow-mageddon,’ I guess,” laughed Ashley Larson as she took a snow blower to her driveway. “You can’t really change Mother Nature, so you just roll with it.”

She too couldn’t believe the winter weather was continuing into April.

“And there’s over 800 inches up in the canyon, so it’s going to be a crazy spring season, too,” Larson said.

Boyer said he was glad to see Utah come out of its drought for a winter, and he hoped future winters would be more like what the state is historically accustomed to seeing. But he also said he hoped all winters would wrap up by February.

“This could stop anytime — like six weeks ago,” Boyer said. “I’m not a young man anymore. This stuff just kills me.”