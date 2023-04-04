Heavy snow continues across Wasatch Front, impacting roads and schools

SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm warning remains in effect for northern Utah as heavy snow continues to pummel parts of the Wasatch Front.

Lake-effect snow was hitting Tooele County, the west side of the Salt Lake Valley and northern Utah County Tuesday morning, leading to several crashes and snowpacked roads.

“Snow will linger through late Tuesday evening and early Wednesday as we see some lake effect kick in,” said KSL Chief Meteorologist Kevin Eubank. “This storm is moisture-rich, which means snow totals will be near 12 inches on the valley floor and up to 18″ on the benches. Mountains will see 2-3 feet of snow, with dangerous road conditions and elevated avalanche danger.”

The slide offs are happening left and right just past Draper. 😟 Very low visibility. Some areas here have around 4 inches of snow on the road. Many drivers are turning on their hazards. Stay home if you can. These conditions are no joke! @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/c3I9qJYthE — Karah Brackin (@KB_ON_TV) April 4, 2023

Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson John Gleason asked drivers to stay off the roads and delay their commutes, if possible, until later Tuesday morning.

Northbound Interstate 15 was closed in Juab County due to a rollover crash involving a semi-truck. State troopers said all traffic was being diverted off at exit 188 near Scipio.

Little Cottonwood remains closed

UDOT kept Little Cottonwood Canyon closed all day Monday. There was no estimated time for it to reopen, and crews were doubtful it would reopen at all Tuesday.

“This is definitely a record-setting winter,” Gleason said. “I just spoke with our crew and they say they don’t remember a day in April where we had to close the canyon all day. We still get storms in the springtime, but this year has been exceptional.”

Snowbird and Alta were open, though, giving those stuck up the canyon a “country club” experience.

Plows are out at #BCC. Snow comes up to my ankles. We’re seeing cars pack in here waiting for the reopening.

Still working to find out when #LCC might reopen. Lots of antsy skiers and snowboarders @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/DzRlLAKjIr — Shelby Lofton (@newswithShelby) April 4, 2023

“We call it country clubs skiing when the road is closed, but the mountains open. Anyone up there kind of has their own private access to the mountain until the road opens,” said Sarah Sherman with Snowbird Ski Resort.

Overnight, Snowbird got another 24 inches of snow while Alta saw 20 inches of fresh powder, according to the National Weather Service. Both resorts have received almost 3 feet of snow since the storm started on Monday.

Big Cottonwood Canyon was also closed overnight, and UDOT opens to open it at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Avalanche Warning. HIGH DANGER.

Avoid avalanche terrain. This includes below steep terrain. pic.twitter.com/JlQRmwEGBr — UtahAvalancheCenter (@UACwasatch) April 4, 2023

Schools move online, delay start times

The Jordan School District announced Tuesday will be a virtual learning day due to the storm.

All schools in the Iron County, Murray and Granite school districts will follow a two-hour delayed start, and morning preschool and kindergarten classes are canceled.

Southern Utah University officials said classes and work will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, while Summit Academy schools, Paradigm Schools in South Jordan and East Hollywood High School are going online.

Prince of Peace Lutheran School will be closed Tuesday. Monticello Academy in West Valley City also announced a two-hour delay.

“All Salt Lake City School District schools will be open and ready for students at their normal times this morning,” SLC schools tweeted Tuesday. “We urge parents and students to use caution as they make their way to school. We will be understanding of students who are late due to the weather.”