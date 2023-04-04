Close
LOCAL NEWS

Heavy snow continues across Wasatch Front, impacting roads and schools

Apr 4, 2023, 6:00 AM | Updated: 7:59 am
BY
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm warning remains in effect for northern Utah as heavy snow continues to pummel parts of the Wasatch Front.

Lake-effect snow was hitting Tooele County, the west side of the Salt Lake Valley and northern Utah County Tuesday morning, leading to several crashes and snowpacked roads.

“Snow will linger through late Tuesday evening and early Wednesday as we see some lake effect kick in,” said KSL Chief Meteorologist Kevin Eubank. “This storm is moisture-rich, which means snow totals will be near 12 inches on the valley floor and up to 18″ on the benches. Mountains will see 2-3 feet of snow, with dangerous road conditions and elevated avalanche danger.”

Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson John Gleason asked drivers to stay off the roads and delay their commutes, if possible, until later Tuesday morning.

Northbound Interstate 15 was closed in Juab County due to a rollover crash involving a semi-truck. State troopers said all traffic was being diverted off at exit 188 near Scipio.

Little Cottonwood remains closed

UDOT kept Little Cottonwood Canyon closed all day Monday. There was no estimated time for it to reopen, and crews were doubtful it would reopen at all Tuesday.

“This is definitely a record-setting winter,” Gleason said. “I just spoke with our crew and they say they don’t remember a day in April where we had to close the canyon all day. We still get storms in the springtime, but this year has been exceptional.”

Snowbird and Alta were open, though, giving those stuck up the canyon a “country club” experience.

“We call it country clubs skiing when the road is closed, but the mountains open. Anyone up there kind of has their own private access to the mountain until the road opens,” said Sarah Sherman with Snowbird Ski Resort.

Overnight, Snowbird got another 24 inches of snow while Alta saw 20 inches of fresh powder, according to the National Weather Service. Both resorts have received almost 3 feet of snow since the storm started on Monday.

Big Cottonwood Canyon was also closed overnight, and UDOT opens to open it at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Schools move online, delay start times

The Jordan School District announced Tuesday will be a virtual learning day due to the storm.

All schools in the Iron County, Murray and Granite school districts will follow a two-hour delayed start, and morning preschool and kindergarten classes are canceled.

Southern Utah University officials said classes and work will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, while Summit Academy schools, Paradigm Schools in South Jordan and East Hollywood High School are going online.

Prince of Peace Lutheran School will be closed Tuesday. Monticello Academy in West Valley City also announced a two-hour delay.

“All Salt Lake City School District schools will be open and ready for students at their normal times this morning,” SLC schools tweeted Tuesday. “We urge parents and students to use caution as they make their way to school. We will be understanding of students who are late due to the weather.”

University of Utah Health workers treat COVID-19 patients inside the medical intensive care unit at...
Cassidy Wixom

University of Utah Health announces masks now optional

University of Utah Health announced it has moved to optional masking for patients, visitors, faculty and staff in most clinical locations.
8 hours ago
File - Credit cards as seen July 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. A low credit score can hurt your ability...
Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Gephardt Busts Inflation: How to tackle credit card debt

Credit card balances are well above what they were before the pandemic hit. The double whammy is the interest rates on those balances are going up, too. So, how do you get a hold of that debt before it breaks you?
1 day ago
Andrew Adams

Neighbors in Cottonwood Heights dig out yet again from April snowstorm

Neighbors expressed winter fatigue as they were digging out Monday from the latest winter storm that hit just days before Easter and well into springtime.
1 day ago
Annie Knox and Mike Headrick

Why you won’t be able to watch live during Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial in Idaho

The only way to get a live glimpse of the big moments and the subtle reactions during Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial is to snag a seat in the Ada County Courthouse. Legal experts tell KSL what that means for transparency and a fair trial.
1 day ago
Debbie Worthen

Record-breaking snow causing roofs to collapse in mountain valleys

While all the heavy mountain snow is great for the ski resorts, it’s causing problems for some homeowners in mountain valleys.
1 day ago
KSL TV

East Idaho News reporter shares how covering Lori Vallow Daybell case changed his life

One reporter who's been with the Lori Vallow Daybell case since the very beginning is Nate Eaton with East Idaho News. KSL TV's Mike Headrick got a chance to sit down with him about the day his entire life changed.
1 day ago

