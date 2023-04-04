University of Utah Health announces masks now optional

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah Health announced it has moved to optional masking for patients, visitors, faculty and staff in most clinical locations.

In the Monday announcement, the hospital system said some areas caring for immunocompromised patients will continue to require masks. Masking requirements that were set in place before the COVID-19 pandemic will remain in place, such as for those experiencing cold, flu or respiratory symptoms, and masking in operating rooms.

“At U of U Health, patient safety and care is our top priority. As such, our masking guidelines may change based on community transmission, ongoing COVID variants, and the spread of respiratory viruses. We appreciate the continued support and flexibility of our patients, teams, and community,” the department said in a press release.

The policy change was implemented Monday.

Today, we will move to optional masking in most clinical locations for patients, visitors, faculty & staff. Some areas caring for immunocompromised patients will continue require masks. Read the full statement below.https://t.co/aOI82tYYb8 — University of Utah Health (@UofUHealth) April 3, 2023

